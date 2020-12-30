Despite the obstacles of 2020 – the earthquakes in the south and the COVID-19 pandemic that significantly disrupted Puerto Rico’s economic activity – FEMA ended the year with a record number of obligations on the island, the federal agency reported, with nearly 400 project obligations per month paving the way for a total of $13.4 billion in recovery funds.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, an October 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that FEMA only had a 2 percent approval rating on “alternate procedures projects” for the island. These projects are focused on permanent works in areas such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, government buildings (central and municipal), parks and recreational facilities, among others. At the time, there were over 9,500 of these projects pending approval.
As a result, FEMA said it would work with Puerto Rico government officials to ramp up approval rates, especially smaller projects.
“This year’s challenges further strengthened our commitment to the people of Puerto Rico. Our sense of duty and willingness is unstoppable, and we are proud to be able to help our island during this historic recovery,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, José Baquero Tirado.
Improved Infrastructure
In September, while commemorating the three-year mark for Hurricane Maria, the agency awarded the two projects with the largest amount of funds in FEMA history. The nearly $9.5 billion obligation for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority aims to move permanent work projects forward in several facilities that provide service to 1.5 million residential, commercial and industrial clients.
Likewise, over $2 billion was obligated for the Puerto Rico Department of Education to address damage in over 5,300 buildings, pavilions and recreational areas, among other sites, in over 1,100 schools.
For his part, the director for the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, Ottmar Chavez, said that the Puerto Rico government has adapted to address all the pressing situations that arose. “We are very pleased to have achieved the largest allocation in the history of FEMA for the reconstruction of the electrical system and the Department of Education. We have also achieved million-dollar allocations to address the crises of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.
Similarly, the island’s 78 municipalities will benefit from a $1.2 billion injection for 3,741 projects for roads, public buildings, parks, sports facilities, community centers and other essential facilities for residents. Many of these spaces are used for community activities and as distribution centers during emergencies.
Hazard Mitigation
Though natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes cannot be avoided, there are ways to take measures to minimize their effects, FEMA said. To date, nearly $240 million in federal funds were awarded for this purpose.
In addition, about $53.4 million was obligated under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to strengthen facilities across the island, like at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. In the first phase of the project for the largest international travel hub in the Caribbean, designs are underway for an electrical system that will reduce the disruption of services if a failure occurs. Another $18 million was allocated to update and enforce building code guidelines and compliance.
Environmental and Historic Preservation
FEMA also awarded funds for projects that seek to preserve the island’s cultural heritage. The National Archives and the Cabezas de San Juan natural reserve in Fajardo, for example, were approved $7.4 million and $701,300, respectively.
The agency also performed several assessments of the Camuy Caves, a natural treasure of internationally recognized value. Experts will now prepare a cost estimate and make other recommendations that will improve the infrastructure of the Espiral, Catedral and Clara caves. The facility has been closed for more than three years, since Maria hit.
Puerto Rico government officials had hoped that the Camuy caves could be open again this month, as the attraction represents an important income for the Camuy, Lares and Hatillo municipalities. However, the pandemic has delayed those plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.