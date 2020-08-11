The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) approved more than $84 million in additional funds for the Hurricane Maria recovery process.
The allocated funds correspond to the week of July 31 to August 6 and represent 105 projects related to Puerto Rico's recovery and reconstruction,
Among the most recent approvals are nearly $2 million to the municipality of Ciales for various repairs to the bridge and highway in the Vega Redonda sector in the Toro Negro neighborhood. The works to be carried out on this road where some 970 residents pass include the replacement of asphalt and various retaining walls, among others.
Moreover, more than $1.4 million were assigned to the municipality of Aguas Buenas to habilitate roads that serve as access to several rural communities. This project contemplates repairs to be held in street 7 of the Jacanas sector in the Sumidero neighborhood, Arachnis Street of the Rómulo Otero sector, the rural street that gives access to the Minillas community, and La Represa.
Likewise, $556,000 were approved for the municipality of Sábana Grande to repair the Ángel Mercado Coliseum. Located in the Quilinchini Ave., this installation is used for sports events, as well as for community activities for its more than 25,000 residents.
Part of the obliged funds will be used to prevent future damages by implementing mitigation measures. In Ciales, over $926,000 will be used to install a concrete curb and sewer, among other improvements to reinforce the bridge.
Meanwhile, Aguas Buenas will use nearly $39,000 to install geotextiles, among other measures to control runoff drainage on the highways. Meanwhile, in Sábana Grande, over $28,000 was allocated to replace the aluminum windows of the coliseum with ones that resist hurricane-force winds.
The most recently approved funds will be distributed as follows:
- Nearly $35 million to repair public buildings and equipment.
- Nearly $31 million to repair roads and bridges.
- Over $12 million for repairs to parks and recreational establishments.
- Over $4.5 million for emergency protection measures.
- Over $950,000 for debris removal.
- Nearly $806,000 for administrative expenses in municipalities and government agencies.
- Nearly $209,000 for repairs to public services.
FEMA works with COR3 through the federal entity's Public Assistance Program to obligate recovery funds to nonprofits, municipalities, and local government agencies for expenses related to the damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017. To date, roughly $7.2 billion have been assigned to Puerto Rico under FEMA's Public Assistance program.
