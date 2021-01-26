The executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, informed that the FEMA-assigned funds are to be used exclusively for expenses related to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
"FEMA approved $153 million to assist the Department of Health in the distribution and administration of these vaccines. We were working with the designated secretary and the personnel of the Department of Health for the obligation of these funds and then the disbursement of these with the agility, the greatest sense of urgency and compliance with the applicable federal regulations. This process is vital for the stabilization of the multiple sectors affected by the public health emergency as a result of this pandemic," he said in a missive.
According to Laboy, FEMA is working with the Health departments of states and U.S. territories to use these funds.
"The request is divided in two obligations. The first obligation is 50 percent, and then it will be versioned for the second half. It is important to note that the approval is 100-percent federal, which does not involve a contribution from the Government of Puerto Rico," he explained.
Eligible costs under these funds may include, but are not limited to: the acquisition of personal protective equipment; supplies necessary to store, distribute and transport vaccines to prevent COVID-19, among other uses associated with the process of distribution and administration of vaccination, which will be coordinated with the processes and procedures to avoid duplication of funds with the CARES Act.
