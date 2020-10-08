FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor has approved Puerto Rico for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program, as part of continuing efforts to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
FEMA’s grant funding will allow Puerto Rico to provide $300 per week -- on top of their regular unemployment benefit -- to those unemployed due to COVID-19. The program establishes a maximum time period of six weeks.
"FEMA will work with Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced to implement a system to make this funding available to Puerto Rico residents," the federal agency said.
For those who are eligible, each will receive three weeks retroactive to Aug. 1, with the remaining three weeks subject to FEMA's approval.
For the island, the additional benefits amount to an additional $340 million in federal unemployment to what had already been granted under the CARES Act, which was aimed at supporting businesses and unemployed people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Puerto Rico has agreed to administer the lost wages program for its residents who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
While estimates vary, the island's unemployment rate is now around 16 percent, due to the thousands of people who lost their jobs or were furloughed due to the pandemic.
