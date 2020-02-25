FEMA and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, have obligated over $13.9 million in funds for 131 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico. These funds were obligated between Feb. 7 and Feb. 20.
The latest grants obligated for permanent work are as follows:
Over $6.6 million for repairs to roads and bridges.
Over $5.6 million for repairs to parks and recreational facilities.
Over $1.5 million for repairs to public buildings and equipment.
Over $72,200 for public utilities
“We are focused on obligating projects every day and our staff are dedicated to supporting the Government of Puerto Rico as it continues to recover from the hurricanes. I couldn’t be prouder of the work we do, in coordination with COR3, to help municipalities rebuild stronger,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, Alex Amparo.
Among the obligations are over $2.2 million to replace the communal basketball court in Barrio La Plata in Aibonito, including lighting, bleachers, scoreboard, bathrooms, ventilation system and part of its fence. Another $354,000 were obligated for repairs to its renowned Mirador La Piedra, which includes work to its gazebos, lighting system, bathrooms and fence.
“It is great that these funds have arrived to continue promoting economic development and job creation at the Mirador de La Piedra Degetau and for recreational, sports and religious activities at the Barrio La Plata basketball court,” said the mayor of Aibonito, William Alicea Perez.
Corozal, also in the central mountainous region of the island, has obligations totaling nearly $5.3 million to date for repairs to its many roads and bridges that were affected by the storms. Recently, funds were approved for repairs to a road in the Moncho Santos neighborhood, which was severely damaged.
