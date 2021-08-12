As the obligations of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) continue to move forward for recovery projects as a result of Hurricane María, the close collaboration between the federal agency and municipalities is evident. Together with the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency, known as COR3, FEMA’s personnel continuously offers technical support and updates on the ongoing recovery work that benefits communities.
Over 5,100 municipal projects to repair roads, community centers and public buildings that provide services to the community, among other permanent work, have already received a funding obligation.
“Each municipality is unique and has projects that are of high priority for its residents. Our goal is to support the mayors and municipal officials so that they have the tools and knowledge they need to maximize this historic opportunity that will have a positive impact on the future generations of the island,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for FEMA, José Baquero.
In the past few months, visits have been held between FEMA senior leadership and over 20 municipalities to discuss joint goals, identify challenges and implement solutions and next steps to ensure a successful recovery. These meetings are complemented by ongoing discussions and guidance provided by the FEMA and COR3 teams on projects under development.
“These meetings are fundamental to maintaining an open channel of communication between the municipalities and all the local and federal agencies that are part of the recovery and reconstruction process.” Said the Mayor of Aguada, Christian Cortés Feliciano. In addition, the official highlighted the economic impact of these projects, in particular the progress of the Fine Arts Center of Aguada, which spearheads the sociocultural development of the region.
Likewise, the Mayor of Barranquitas, Elliot Colón Blanco, was pleased and said that currently, together with FEMA, they are determined to finish the pending projects. “We want to achieve 100 percent of the projects that have been reported so that all the people from Barranquitas have the joy of seeing Barranquitas as it was before María. I have to thank FEMA for the efforts they have made so far, and we know that they will be working hand in hand with us,” he added.
“In accordance with Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi's public policy of facilitating the processes related to reconstruction, keeping with federal and state regulations and laws, we are working as a team with FEMA officials to address the concerns of the mayors and remove obstacles that prevent the development of projects. The rebuilding of Puerto Rico has already begun and there are hundreds of recovery projects completed and others under construction. At the moment, approximately $151,393,000 has been disbursed in permanent reconstruction works due to the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. Our commitment is to continue working hand in hand with the subrecipients to renew Puerto Rico's infrastructure for the benefit of our people,” said COR3 Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy Rivera.
