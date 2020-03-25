On March 23, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez announced a financial plan meant to mitigate the negative economic impact caused by the islandwide government-issued lockdown that was implemented on March 15 to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

The state government will distribute $787 million to provide support for all those fighting the infection on the frontline or are affected by the emergency measures contained in Executive Order 2020-023, which include a lockdown on many types of businesses and a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until March 30, unless extended.

Economist Juan Lara discussed with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL some of the multiple incentives encompassed in this economic relief plan, which he praised as a necessary step to recover from the financial strain caused by a halt in many operations.

A previously overlooked group, self-employed workers, will receive $500, for a total $100 million investment. Lara affirmed that this is the right move because the government needs to “put money in the hands of people who have spent two weeks without receiving any income.” However, he acknowledged that $500 isn’t enough money to cover all necessary expenses, especially if the administration decides to extend the lockdown for two more weeks—a measure that is already under consideration.

“What we have to think is that this plan is not something set in stone, that this will evolve as the crisis evolves, and that a measure like that can be extended if [the quarantine] were extended for two more weeks, which I believe that they are going to do because now we are really starting to see a rise in cases,” he said.

This initiative is similar to another already provided by the Department of Labor and Human Resources, a benefit of up to $190 weekly to people whose work has been affected by the emergency. A problem is that both of these measures exclude workers who have not been in their current job or with their employer for less than six months. Lara said that these workers should receive the same benefits.

“The criteria here should be the needs of any person who has spent two weeks in their home without generating any income and soon won’t have money to buy food. There should definitely be relief and support available to all who need them,” the economist said.

Lara pointed out that the U.S. Congress is presently debating a bill that would provide financial relief to the nation’s citizens. If it were to be approved, this would represent a considerable boost to Puerto Ricans who have been affected by this crisis.

Likewise, small- and midsize businesses that have been affected by the executive order's provisions could receive $1,500. In addition, the secretary of the Department of Economic Development & Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Laboy, informed that the U.S. Small Business Administration approved the request to make local businesses eligible for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

Meanwhile, the government will invest $70 million in purchasing technology equipment for teachers and students, hospital equipment to handle the COVID-19 emergency and additional equipment for Department of Public Safety employees. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked how these purchases would have a direct impact on the local economy, in order to justify their inclusion in an economic relief plan.

“What we are doing is acquiring equipment that is needed for certain activities to continue operating… Of course, we are not talking about immediate relief. We are talking about creating the conditions with the necessary equipment to do long-distance education… and for hospitals to continue working amid this emergency,” Lara replied.

Several Problems Could Arise

While this plan provides some relief to strained workers and businesses, some of its measures entail a series of problems in the near future.

For example, the Sales and Use tax (IVU) will be suspended for three months in order to increase people’s spending. Considering that a portion of IVU collections is used to finance government agencies or utilities, this means that some public services could be affected unless changes are made to the fiscal plan. This, however, entails that other areas would be impacted as well.

“This means that the budget cuts contemplated in the fiscal plan will have to be reviewed and if we had thought that we were going to balance the budget three years from now, to give an example, it may now have to be balanced from here to five or six years,” Lara said.

Another issue could stem from the 90-day moratorium established on mortgages, credit cards and loan payments. According to Lara, there needs to be a collaboration between banks and the local and federal governments to avoid forcing beneficiaries of this moratorium to pay all their debts at once.

Dr. José Argüelles, president of the United Retailers Association (CUD by its Spanish acronym), said in a televised debate at Pelota Dura last night that he brought this issue to the main banks in Puerto Rico and they responded that it would be a "case by case" issue.

“That would be a nightmare for banks because it would mean having to face an avalanche of bad loans in one hit. They need to work on that,” Lara said.

Meanwhile, the $20 million assigned to purchase tablets and computers for teachers and students needs to be accompanied by thorough logistics. The Department of Education must identify which students and educators don’t have this technology and which ones don’t have internet access in their homes.

“Truth is, I don’t know how they will be able to identify which students need help out of all the children we have in the school system. The idea of providing that aid is correct; the logistics of doing it won’t be easy,” Lara opined.