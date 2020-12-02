A top FedEx official in Puerto Rico detailed the company’s expectations for the holiday season as online shopping continues to gain ground, and he also revealed new projects for the upcoming year.

One of the peculiarities of the pandemic is that it has noticeably boosted e-commerce. As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, a study conducted by Deloitte, titled “2020 Holiday Survey: Reimagining Traditions,” found that 35 percent of shoppers nationwide prefer online shopping and curbside pickups as the threat of COVID-19 continued to escalate. This number is congruent with FedEx’s reported spike of roughly 35 percent throughout the year, according to Rolando Medina, director of Operations at FedEx for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“We have far more people making their purchases through e-commerce and the internet. Likewise, I must say that there are clearly more people who are shipping from the U.S. [mainland] and locally, here on the island we have many small businesses that have begun [shipping] because of the pandemic and they are distributing their products within the island,” Medina explained.

Santa’s List 2020, the fifth edition of an annual holiday survey by Arteaga & Arteaga, revealed that 13 percent of consumers would buy Christmas presents online, while online purchases have also grown by 13 percent in Puerto Rico throughout the year. However, that same study found that the shopping intent for the holidays dropped by 13 percent.

Given that survey’s findings, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if the upward trend that has been documented thus far would fizzle out when analyzing year-over-year numbers, to which Medina responded in the affirmative. The director of Operations said that during the holiday season, which starts early to mid-November and ends roughly the first week of January, FedEx reported an estimated 14 million shipments and deliveries.

This year, the company’s holiday season actually began in late October, and it is expected to show dramatic growth. In fact, the company had originally estimated that it will have delivered roughly 100 million shipments by 2026, but the pandemic has boosted shipping so much, that the number is now projected for the entirety of 2020; 96 percent of that growth is projected to be caused by e-commerce. By contrast, last year the Puerto Rico division processed 33 million shipments.

Shopping Intent Drops for Holiday Season Similar situation was experienced in 2017 after Hurricane Maria

Moreover, Medina expects that the surge in e-commerce - and, therefore, FedEx shipments and deliveries - will prevail post-pandemic.

“Currently, there are many people who have gotten used in some way to buying online; these people were not used to it in the past and I believe that they are now. In addition… there are many small-business owners who have contributed to Puerto Rico and have opened online stores, and so have midsize companies,” he elaborated.

Greater Processing Capacity

Medina underscored that FedEx is boosting its inventory and processing capacity to cater to growing needs.

“We are working on obtaining refrigerated warehouses with controlled temperatures to comply with the growing needs of the health and pharmaceutical sectors. Likewise, we have nine FedEx shipping centers and 35 authorized shipping centers islandwide,” he said. “We continue getting ready to continue serving pharmaceuticals here in the country and all our clients, of course, small, midsize and large,” he added.

The company is also conceptualizing three new shipment centers, to be located in the northern municipalities of Bayamón, Dorado and Caguas. These would initially represent 10 new jobs to FedEx Puerto Rico’s workforce of approximately 700 employees.

“Our plan for the future is to continue opening additional shipping centers... and continue growing here on the island,” Medina said, adding that Puerto Rico “has been and continues to be a leading market for FedEx Express.”

- Assistant Editor Rosario Fajardo contributed to this story.