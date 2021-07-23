Acting Gov. Omar Marrero reported that, through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the U.S. government established the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), a program that will assist schools and libraries in their offering distance learning.
"The Emergency Connectivity Fund was created to impact the education sector, so that both students and teachers can benefit from the program. The federal government approved an allocation of $7.17 billion for the EFC, which may be used for purchases of electronic equipment and/or internet services by eligible schools and libraries. Education is a priority for the Governor, the Hon. Pedro Pierluisi, and it is our responsibility to identify the full range of opportunities available to those who are the future of Puerto Rico," Marrero said in a missive.
Thus, some of the equipment eligible to be acquired through EFC funds include: laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, wireless cards, routers, and equipment that combines a modem with a router. Likewise, schools, libraries, and their respective consortia will be able to afford commercial internet services that provide broadband, fixed or mobile connection so that students, school officials and library users can connect remotely.
In limited cases, assistance funds may be requested to install new support networks and to acquire equipment for data transmission.
Marrero added that the program will be administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) and not by the Government of Puerto Rico. The eligibility criteria they have established for the program is to be an eligible candidate for support under the FCC's E-Rate program. The application period for EFC funds ends on August 13, 2021.
For more information or to submit applications, visit emergencyconnectivityfund.org.
