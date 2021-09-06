The General Union of Workers - Local Union 1199 (UGT) made a historic alliance with the Savings and Credit Cooperative of the Federation of Teachers (FedeCoop), to provide its members with better benefits, given the reduction of the rights acquired throughout the years and the drastic increase in the cost of living.
This collaborative agreement between both institutions arises as an effort to improve the quality of life of workers and their families in Puerto Rico. Through this alliance, workers will be able to obtain exclusive financial services and products with a preferential interest rate.
"The alliance with FedeCoop will offer our affiliates direct access to obtaining excellent interest rates on their personal loans. In addition, we have reached an agreement for the financing of highly attractive cars. Also, through the credit card, we seek for many of our affiliates who have never had this credit experience to finally get one at an affordable price. One of our aims and purposes has always been to improve the quality of life of workers and with this agreement we have made this possible," UGT President Gerson Guzmán stated.
These products offer exclusive and flexible terms and conditions to give prospective members the opportunity to purchase them affordably, even if their credit has suffered. Exclusive offers and benefits for public employees include:
● Personal Loans
● Car financing with a fixed interest rate
● Credit cards
● Help to improve their credit score, among others
"We are very happy to achieve this agreement for the benefit of the country's working class. Today, our Institution makes history by being able to affiliate thousands of new members thanks to this alliance," said Pedro García, executive president of FedeCoop.
"FedeCoop is an institution founded 50 years ago and is characterized by serving the working middle class. We recognize the needs and aspirations of our partners, which is why we are here to support them at all times. Currently, we have a total of assets amounting to more than $43 million," he added.
These new services will be available as of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. For information on these and other financial services, interested parties can contact (787) 620-2667.
