As an economic development strategy, the Paradores de Puerto Rico brand - which celebrates its 48th anniversary - will be focused on adding more lodgings and attracting tourists from new international markets.

Xavier A. Ramírez, president of the Puerto Parador and Tourism Association (APTPR by its Spanish initials) explained that several decades ago there were more than 40 inns on the island, which gradually decreased over time until there were only 11.

Ramírez maintained that the reduction in the number of lodgings was due to their failure to meet the requirements to obtain the endorsement of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC). To operate as a “parador,” or family-owned inn, the facilities cannot have more than 75 rooms, they must be located outside the metropolitan area, and the owner must be from a Puerto Rican family.

Presently, there are roughly 700 rooms among the 11 family-owned inns, which generate an average of 300 jobs, so Ramírez understands there is potential for economic growth for merchants who seek to serve domestic tourists, which represent 70 percent of the reservations, or to foreign tourists, which represents 30 percent. This last percentage is the one that they seek to change by attracting visitors from other countries, which they understand would cause a greater flow of guests and result in more jobs and tax collections.

These establishments currently generate 2 percent of inn ​revenues islandwide, which translates to $2.5 million annually in collections.

“We have had tourists from countries like Australia, Tasmania, Patagonia, [and the states of] Hawaii and Alaska, from all continents, but the most we receive are from the east coast of the United States and Europe. Mainly from Spain and Germany, because we have direct flights. We want to diversify that tourist, bring new markets,” Ramírez said.

He asserted that having new markets is essential for the “paradores” because they need tourists from abroad to fill the reserves in the low season.

“The local tourist visits us between May and August, as well as between November and February. Meanwhile, the foreigner comes from September to December and between March and May, fleeing the cold. Before the pandemic, in Combate Beach Resort the non-resident tourist represented 40 percent and we are already at 32 percent. That shows that we are recovering,“ said Ramírez, who is a co-owner of said inn.

Moreover, Daphne Barbeito, spokesperson for the Tourism Alliance for Puerto Rico (ATPR, Spanish initials), pointed out that as a strategy, the inns can look at what other countries are doing to renew the concept and attract new visitors.

“‘Paradores’ have a value and it must be refreshed, especially at this time of so much competition. See what has worked in other parts of the world - such as Spain - and take advantage of the experience that can be lived around them and the benefits of where they are located,” she affirmed. Barbeito stressed that cruise passengers stay in hotels in the metropolitan area because they usually only stay on the island for one or two days.

The Assets of Paradores

Ramírez reported that a stay in a parador generally fluctuates between $85 and $125 a night, although some have family suites with additional amenities that can cost around $230, which means that they have rates for all types of budgets, and some include breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “These inns, being familiar and small, are distinguished by personalized customer service and by being located in privileged areas, very close to each region’s places of interest,” he said.

“We give them reasons to come multiple times because they cannot see everything in one visit. We have a diverse tourism product. Each parador is different and has its own history and charm. In addition, several of our inns are recognized worldwide for their high quality and service. We are Puerto Rican families serving other families around the world,” Ramírez stated. He added that travelers seek to live an authentic experience at an affordable cost and enjoy nature through outdoor activities, along with the gastronomy, music, history, and culture of the place they visit.

From March to August this year, the inns in the association observed a higher occupancy level than during the same period in 2019. They attributed this increase to two main factors: the support they provide to guests in the inns - with high health standards and security -, and the marketing and promotion carried out by the PRTC and Discover Puerto Rico to promote responsible tourism and attract domestic and foreign travelers to the island’s tourist regions.