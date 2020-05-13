The mayor of Fajardo, José Aníbal Meléndez, announced that the municipality will grant a $1,500 incentive to its small- and midsize-business owners.
The fund allocation seeks to provide a stimulus amid the crisis that has taken over the municipality's small and midsize businesses due to the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 emergency.
To qualify, these businesses must be headquartered in Fajardo and must have filed their 2019-2020 turnover with a revenue of $300,000 or lower. In addition, the proprietors must not have debts with the municipality as of February 29, 2020.
However, business owners with municipal debt may qualify to receive an incentive of $500 under a payment plan for the existing debt.
"With this incentive, we seek to alleviate the impact that business owners have received due to the closure caused by COVID-19. We know that there are businesses that are not generating income and are going through a difficult situation," Meléndez said.
The mayor said that the initiative was approved by the Municipal Legislature and they are now working on the protocol to deliver the economic stimulus to the small- and midsize-business owners of Fajardo within the next days.
