It’s all about safety and cleanliness these days, and the tourism and hospitality industries are no exception. To reassure its guests—both local and from off-island—the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is stressing its “Allsafe” program of elevating cleanliness protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
These protocols include staff and guests wearing masks and social distancing; reinforced cleaning in all public places, especially “high touch” areas; contactless check-in, check-out and payments; and guest access to medical professionals and tele-medicine support.
“We are continuing to monitor the situation, to be flexible and adjust,” said general manager Kelly Cosgrove, with regard to conducting business in the new normal. “We are focused on safety for our guests and colleagues. We are continuing to move forward.”
In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, she noted that while COVID-19 is a challenge, the luxury Isla Verde hotel is focused on having a successful holiday season. While enhancing the guest experience is important, Fairmont is also focused on “creating connections” with the local community.
The current lineup of activities includes collaborating with the Scuba Dogs Society this month for its annual beach cleanup around the island, including Isla Verde beach. A food drive is planned in November to support people in need around the island. For the upcoming holidays, a “Trees of Hope” activity is planned, along with a holiday tea extravaganza, with proceeds going to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Meanwhile, the hotel’s signature restaurant Caña, by Juliana Gonzales, will reopen in November, along with these retailers: Boronea, Chic by Tropical Togs, Tropical Togs, Tropical Tots and Candy Shoppe. Also in the works to open are Mo-Da Flowers and Terra Arts.
These venues are already open at the hotel: Il Sole Restaurant, ArtLab3 (by appointment), Gustavo Arango (by appointment), Martiza and Viaggi.
Cosgrove highlighted El San Juan’s luxury facilities, which include its beachfront venue, a beautiful pool setting, lauded dining options, retail shops and live entertainment in its popular lobby bar.
Cosgrove, a Canadian, is the new manager of El San Juan and has been on the island since May. She has 33 years of experience with the hotel chain, working in various destinations around the world, such as Hawaii and California. She noted that she studied the sciences in college, but the hospitality industry “connected” with her after she got a part-time job. She has never looked back.
“After knowing in detail the essence of El San Juan Hotel and its importance in Puerto Rico, I can affirm that it is the perfect hotel to introduce the Fairmont brand in the local market due to its privileged location, particular history, design and exemplary service,” she said.
Renovation Plans
The hotel executive also noted that the property is scheduled to undergo a “multi-million-dollar” renovation project, starting in 2021. While financial details were not disclosed, Cosgrove said the project is currently in the design phase.
Among the areas to be renovated include the Banyan villas, the hotel’s presidential suite and the restaurant Aquerelle on the Beach, as well as El San Juan Beach Club.
El San Juan had already received a $65 million upgrade in recent years.
