U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
In a statement, the U.S. Transportaation Department said it is awarding federal grants to the following airports in Puerto Rico:
$1,029,706 for Jose Aponte De La Torre Airport in Ceiba to rehabilitate the taxiway.
$7,388,275 for Benjamin Rivera Noriega Airport in Culebra to purchase an emergency generator, install navigational aids, reconstruct airfield guidance signs and lighting, and rehabilitate the runway and taxiway.
$6,078,645 for Luis Muñoz Marín (LMM) International Airport in San Juan to reconstruct the taxiway and purchase Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) equipment. The LMM International Airport is the island's main airport.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the LMM International Airport is continuing to implement new safety protocols with high-grade technology—such as thermal cameras with facial recognition—which, along with other modern systems and materials to ensure physical distancing and hygiene during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, amount to a $900,000 investment.
The new equipment consists in tech that recognizes the faces of the roughly 8,000 employees that work at the airport, take body temperature, and even warn them if they are not using their masks when approaching security equipment.
