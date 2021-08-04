With Puerto Rico continually petitioning for more Medicaid funds to avoid the so-called “Medicaid cliff” every two years, advocates are saying that it is time to end “temporary solutions,” as parity requires stable, adequate federal funding.
In fact, on May 28, President Joe Biden formally requested Congress to provide Medicaid fund parity for Puerto Rico and to streamline equal access to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and food assistance. Biden’s 2022 budget also specifically called for funding parity: “eliminating Medicaid funding caps for Puerto Rico and other Territories while aligning their matching rate with States.”
“Residents of the territories are U.S. citizens or, in the case of American Samoa, U.S. nationals; yet federal law treats them far less favorably than residents of the states when it comes to their Medicaid coverage — even though they are more likely than residents of the states to rely on Medicaid for their health care,” said Judith Solomon, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, during a recent U.S. Natural Resources Committee hearing in Congress. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities is a nonprofit and nonpartisan policy institute based in Washington, D.C.
Since 2010, Congress has provided time-limited tranches of supplemental funding to allow the territories to keep their programs going. Without these funds, the territories would have had to deeply cut provider rates, eligibility and benefits because their block grant funds fall far short of meeting the needs of their residents, Solomon said. “But these temporary fixes have not allowed the territories to improve their programs or provide coverage and benefits equal to the states, and they have left territory residents without a stable source of health care.”
She argued that without a permanent solution that provides stable, adequate funding, the cycle of Medicaid funding cliffs will continue, “repeatedly forcing the territories to make contingency plans for deep cuts in coverage and benefits and blocking permanent improvements to the territories’ Medicaid programs that would provide parity with programs in the states.”
Puerto Rico’s Experiences
Solomon also told U.S. House members that Puerto Rico’s case highlights the shortcomings of temporary solutions.
Puerto Rico provides a good example of how short-term funding solutions don’t provide the stable, adequate funding needed to provide Medicaid coverage on the same terms as state programs, she indicated. “Puerto Rico uses a local poverty level (the Puerto Rico Poverty Level or PRPL) in establishing its Medicaid eligibility threshold, which is considerably below federal poverty levels. Puerto Rico covers most groups with incomes up to 138 percent of the PRPL, which is about 60 percent of the federal poverty line ($7,650 a year) for an individual and 45 percent for a family of four ($11,800 a year),” Solomon explained.
Effective Nov. 15, 2020, Puerto Rico raised the PRPL, which increased the Medicaid eligibility threshold to about $15,000 a year for an individual and $30,700 for a family of four. This move opened the program to 150,000 to 200,000 more people, she noted.
“However, the increase in the eligibility thresholds is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021, with the end of the current two-year increases in Puerto Rico’s block grant and matching rate. Because Puerto Rico is also receiving a 6.2 percentage point increase in its matching rate during the [COVID-19] public health emergency (PHE), it is subject to a maintenance-of-effort requirement preventing it from terminating people’s eligibility based on the lower thresholds before the end of the PHE. But Puerto Rico will be free to determine eligibility for new applicants based on the lower thresholds,” Solomon said.
The additional funding Puerto Rico received in 2020 and 2021 also allowed it to increase payments to physicians and hospitals, which fall well short of payments to Medicaid providers in the states, she added. But these increases, too, were temporary and are set to expire at the end of September. “Low reimbursement rates contribute to a shortage of healthcare providers on the island,” according to Solomon.
Progress on H.R.4406
Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael Hernández, who recently traveled to the nation’s capital to lobby for funding parity for the island and a permanent solution to the Medicaid issue, explained that some of the programs that Puerto Rico is not part of, and could be accessed, are hospice services, improved pay for health professionals, and an increased number of people who qualify for the Medicaid program, among others.
He also said the Democratic Party has enough votes in Congress to approve the necessary language on parity in the resolution for the federal budget, “and we need to take advantage of that juncture.”
“It is imperative to recognize the gigantic impact of receiving an 83 percent [federal match] Medicaid coverage for the central government’s budget. For example, the budget approved last June in the legislative assembly, and signed by the governor, contemplates a contribution for the Vital [health insurance] plan of $1,555,721,000 from the General Fund and $557,535,000 from federal funds, while in the previous budget that ended in June, only $316,134,000 were spent from the General Fund, with a federal contribution of $2,842,337,000,” he underscored.
Moreover, Hernández stressed that the local government could save over $1 billion annually if Congress approves parity in Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico.
The Health Subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce has evaluated and approved H.R. 4406, “Supporting Medicaid in the U.S. Territories Act,” which would prevent Medicaid funds for the island from running out at the end of this fiscal year in September.
During the markup, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers - the Republican leader in the committee - acknowledged the efforts of Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González to ensure that Medicaid beneficiaries in Puerto Rico do not lose access to that health benefit.
The resident commissioner has been advocating an agreement that would extend the increase in funds and levels of the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for five years for Puerto Rico to the current levels of 76 percent, providing stability to the health system. The annual limit would be increased from $390 million to more than $2.7 billion until fiscal year 2026. In other words, the cap that was established for 2021 would be maintained.
H.R. 4406 was authored by Florida Reps. Darren Soto (D-FL-9) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL-12). The measure continues to advance in the legislative process and was unanimously approved by the U.S. Energy and Commerce Committee.
CNE: 1.4M Medicaid Beneficiaries at Risk
The Center for a New Economy (CNE) has warned that Puerto Rico is facing yet another potential shortage of funds to keep operating its healthcare system.
“The severity of the threat is very real. A drop in federal funding from $2.8 billion to approximately $400 million, a reduction of about 85 percent, could result in a failure to provide critical services to thousands of people, a reduction of the eligible population, and/or a drastic reduction of provider reimbursement rates, all of which may result in the flight of more primary care physicians and other health care providers from the island.
“With approximately 1.4 million Medicaid beneficiaries, about 46 percent of Puerto Rico’s population could be affected by the changes in funding at a time when the world is undergoing a public health crisis. Therefore, it is imperative to provide Puerto Rico with full federal Medicaid funding over time,” said the local think tank.
The CNE also stated that while H.R. 4406 avoids a Medicaid cliff and provides short-term stability, it is not a permanent solution. “[T]he proposed five-year deal falls short of parity with the states, is not a permanent fix, and perpetuates the “separate and unequal” treatment of Medicaid beneficiaries in the territories, who are being told, once again, to accept a “good enough” deal.
“Perhaps more important from a long-term policy perspective, the compromise set forth in H.R. 4406 represents the loss of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to end federal healthcare discrimination against the residents of the U.S. territories,” according to the think tank.
