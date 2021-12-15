2022 is just two weeks away. To put it all into perspective, this Dec. 31st will mark two years since the first detection of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. Since then, the world has changed drastically, with an emphasis on digitization.
Mastercard, Deloitte, JP Morgan, and the McKinsey Global Institute all recently published their own predictions for next year, taking into account potential COVID-19 variants. As always, any developments in the pandemic’s course could drastically alter these predictions.
Households drive growth
There could be above trend growth going into 2022 following soaring household savings rates in 2021. JP Morgan released their “Economic Trends to Watch in 2022” report, which explained there is currently about $2.5 trillion in excess household savings in the US. The ratio of disposable income to household net worth is also nearing a record high.
How these savings are spent will have a ripple effect on the global economy, elaborated Mastercard’s own Economic Outlook 2022 report. If the savings are spent quickly, global GDP could potentially increase by 4.5 percentage points.
This, of course, is all accompanied by inflation and rising prices. “If inflation keeps rising, it will dent real earnings growth, thereby weighing on the consumer’s spending,” stated Deloitte, in its State of the US Consumer report for December. Luckily, economists at JP Morgan don’t see inflated prices persisting past mid-2022.
E-commerce and subscription service
For the past two years, organizations have been faced with challenges revolving around maintaining operations while working remotely –an accomplishment coined “digital resilience” by Mastercard. “Acceleration of digitization and automation and other operational adjustments that businesses made to adapt during the pandemic could enhance productivity and economic growth,” McKinsey’s Global Institute explained.
This trend extends into everyday life, as is seen in the case of retail. There is a growing trend in e-commerce - subscriptions for products such as weekly grocery deliveries, clothing, and wine. An estimated 88% of countries across 32 markets experienced growth in subscription services in 2021. 20% of this digital shift in retail is predicted to stick, according to Mastercard.
Online healthcare and grocery shopping have persisted, but some things, like education, have proved to fare better in-person. Next year, digital businesses will flourish, consumer demand and spending will grow, and the experience economy will reemerge.
Possibilities for 2022
Deloitte reported increased spending on hotels and air travel in the last quarter of 2021 - travelers having been reassured of their safety by rising vaccination and decreasing infection rates. Flights of all distances will increase in 2022, Mastercard predicts, with governments responding to new pandemic threats with increased security measures, instead of closing off key travel corridors.
“As COVID-19 recedes, world leaders have an opportunity to focus on improving lives and livelihoods by pursuing three enormous goals: growth, sustainability, and inclusion,” encouraged the McKinsey Global Institute. Implementing all three at once results in counteractions, making it necessary to focus on trade-offs while also addressing the counteracting forces.
