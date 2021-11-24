Puerto Rico has the highest individual, corporate and sales taxes in the United States, thus making the island a very expensive jurisdiction to live in. In response to this situation many residents opt to move to places where they can save on these recurring expenses and have a better quality of life, revealed the Index of Economic Freedom (ILE, for its Spanish acronym) of Puerto Rico, as presented by the Center for Economic Renewal, Growth and Excellence (CRECE, for its Spanish acronym).
Former governor of Puerto Rico Luis Fortuño admitted that thousands of companies and individuals have gone to the states with lower tax rates, such as Texas and Florida. Fortuño understands there is “a competition” among states to attract more residents.
“We have the highest sales and use tax (IVU, for its Spanish acronym) and there cannot be a more regressive tax than the IVU. It affects everyone… from those who buy a gallon of milk, to those who buy a shirt. This has an effect on people’s lives,” the former governor argued.
This new edition of the ILE places particular emphasis on Puerto Rico’s current tax structure, using the Tax Foundation’s methodology on State Tax Structure Index for Businesses. The results from this analysis provide specific information on competitive disadvantages and structural differences between Puerto Rico and the 50 states.
How is Puerto Rico positioned?
Puerto Rico’s sales tax is 11.5%, while states with the highest tax, like Tennessee, have 9.55%, while Arkansas has 9.53%, Louisiana 9.52%, Washington 9.23% and Alabama 9.22%. The ‘corporate tax’ on the island is 37% and in states like Iowa it is 12% and North Carolina 2.5%.
However, Puerto Rico appears with an advantage in terms of the property tax, since it has a much lower percentage than any other state, with 1.44%. Meanwhile, places like Alabama – which occupies the lowest number among the states – and New Hampshire – which ranks highest – have 1.6% and 5.66%, respectively.
“It should be noted that foreign corporations have tax exemptions that benefit them and that in Puerto Rico no federal taxes are paid,” said Luis Gierbolini, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CCPR, for its Spanish acronym). He added that the elements affecting the island's Competitiveness Index are property tax and licenses, in addition to how difficult it is to obtain government permits.
Positioning and public image
The ILE focused on four aspects of the economic environment over which the government exercises its public policies: the rule of law, size of government, regulatory efficiency, and market accessibility. In general terms, Puerto Rico’s ILE did not experience dramatic changes during 2020.The island’s rate increased from 64.4 in 2019, to 65.4 in 2020.
This result placed the island 69th, out of 180 countries in the world, and 13th out of 33 countries in America. The United States ranks 17th in the world.
Of the eight categories surveyed in Puerto Rico that are directly related to governance, four changed their values when compared to 2019 results. The only one that reflected a decrease was the Government Integrity sub-index, which measures public perception of government transparency and corruption.
For Fortuño, if “the government has less inherence in people’s lives, a less [cumbersome] permit process and less bureaucracy, a smaller size and fewer obstacles, it could improve the business environment and transparency, because you don’t need to see who knows who to help you. If everything is automatic, the human element is avoided for transactions that should be regular every day.”
Also, among the issues discussed was the labor reform, which, according to Gierbolini and economist Gustavo Vélez, from Economic Intelligence consulting firm, should not be dealt with now.
“The labor reform must not be reversed, it must be allowed to mature. I wouldn’t touch that now. Plus, no study has been done to quantify the impact it would cause to small businesses,” said Vélez about the proposal that would bring back rights and benefits to workers.
