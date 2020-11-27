Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR) announced an innovative partnership with Everynet BV -the pioneer, leader, and operator of the "Low Power Wide Area" (LPWA) tech network- to implement a new, secure data network to improve Puerto Rico's islandwide infrastructure.

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Everynet launched its network in Puerto Rico last September, integrating the "Internet of Things" (IoT) to improve the logistics and operations of medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

Everynet offers a safe and detailed server that compiles data which companies from a variety of industries can use to analyze and improve their manufacturing installations and check the state of critical conditions and urgent maintenance requirements. This technology can also be used to improve visibility in the supply chain and logistics follow-ups once the products are en route to other destinations.

They key benefits of incorporating Everynet's network include:

- Low-power, GPS-free geolocation technology

- Preventive and predictive maintenance to monitor the state of the equipment inside the installation

- An open standard protocol that operates on an unlicensed industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) radio band at a lower connection cost

- Preventive theft monitoring in the entire supply chain

"We are working hard with Invest Puerto Rico so that companies and individuals are aware of the benefits that come from being able to collect previously ignored or unattainable data," saidf Myrtha Curiel, Everynet's country manager in Puerto Rico. “We see the value of our offering, especially in saving limited resources, like water and energy, and in providing informed, real-time decision-making processes. We are excited to spread the word on the island and achieve it together with Invest Puerto Rico."

Currently, the IoT network is available to companies in various industries throughout Puerto Rico. The system is designed to be highly reliable, with fully managed network backhaul services and a battery life of more than 10 years for sensors and actuators.

Due to its characteristics, the technology is particularly suitable for smart metering applications in the utility industry, as well as for the management of “Smart City” and “Smart Building." The solution provider ecosystem is well prepared, ready to solve the most valuable use cases, as demonstrated by the other Everynet national networks.

Companies interested in implementing an IoT solution can contact Everynet's sales department via the "Contact Us" form at www.everynetpr.com or the InvestPR website at www.investpr.org.