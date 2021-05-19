As digital payments continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic and federal stimulus aid spurred consumer spending, Evertec saw its revenues increase by 14 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.
Evertec is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Revenue increase in the quarter reflected sales volume growth with a high average ticket, as well as continued growth in its digital solutions in Puerto Rico. Evertec reported it is also benefiting from the shift to digital channels, as the higher volume of online users continues to drive growth over prior year as well as an increase in service volumes.
“We achieved strong results in the first quarter, driven by consumer demand as we lapped the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, as well as benefiting from the impact of new business contracts in Latin America. Given the Q1 results, the passage of the new [federal] stimulus bill, as well as our execution on our share repurchase program, we are raising our expectations for 2021,” Morgan M. Schuessler, president and CEO of Evertec, during the earnings conference call.
Evertec reported total revenue was $140 million for the first quarter, an increase of 14 percent compared to 2020. Adjusted EBITDA [Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization] was $69 million, an increase of 22 percent as compared to the prior year. And adjusted earnings per share was $0.62, an increase of 35 percent.
“We generated significant operating cash flow during the quarter of $35 million, and we returned approximately $80 million to our shareholders through dividends and execution of share repurchases. Additionally, our liquidity remains strong at $273 million as of March 31… [For Puerto Rico,] we continue to see significant transaction revenue growth as a result of the federal stimulus programs and increased consumer demand,” Schuessler said.
For example, he noted that merchant revenue growth in January and February was in the low double digits and then surged in March to over 46 percent, as “we lapped the COVID-19 lockdown last year, for a total quarterly revenue growth of 23 percent. We also continue to benefit from growth in our digital payment channels related to the ATH network. Our ATH Movil and ATH Movil Business delivered 160 percent revenue growth,” he said.
The adoption rate of QR codes by both consumers and businesses has continued to increase, Schuessler pointed out, referring to the two-dimensional version of the barcode, typically made up of black and white pixel patterns, which are now ubiquitous in many eating establishments. “We have expanded the contactless functionality to almost 4,000 or approximately 13 percent of our merchants and have added QR code payment functionality to pay at the table restaurants,” he added.
In other news, Evertec also announced the launch of the seventh edition of its Scholarship Program aimed at university students from Puerto Rico and Latin America who are focused on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
Since the inception of its Scholarship Program in 2015, Evertec has awarded 529 scholarships for a total investment of more than $685,000 in six years. During 2020, Evertec awarded 160 scholarships to university and post-graduate students with an investment of over $185,000. Aware of the importance of encouraging more women in STEM professions, and in partnership with women leaders in the technology and science ecosystem, Evertec received a 50 percent increase in applications by females, resulting in greater diversity and inclusion among the program’s awardees.
“The pandemic demonstrated the importance of the use of technology and science in the global economy and in our society. Both have played a crucial role in identifying, addressing and finding a solution to the challenges brought about by the pandemic… We reiterate our commitment to students who concentrate their studies in STEM since they will be an essential part of our future workforce,” Schuessler said.
