Evertec Inc. announced that its revenue increased 7 percent to $145.9 million for the third quarter (Q3) ended Sept. 30, 2021 from the $136.5 million of the prior year quarter.
“We are pleased to have delivered strong third quarter results, driven by continued robust payment volume growth in both Puerto Rico and Latin America. We remain focused on innovation and execution on new contracts, and this has led to expansion in existing markets,” said Mac Schuessler, the company’s president and CEO.
“In Puerto Rico, the continued effect from federal funds, increased digital usage and return to some pre-COVID seasonality drove strong transaction volumes. In Latin America, we are seeing strong growth, driven by both recent implementations as well as organic growth from existing clients,” he stated during the earnings conference call.
Specifically, Evertec reported that it also continues to benefit from increased transactions in Puerto Rico, driven by the continued effect from the inflow of federal funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and increased revenue from its digital payment solutions.
The company is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
Detailing Evertec’s update on the economic situation in Puerto Rico, Schuessler said: “We saw continued strong volume and revenue growth in the third quarter. The ongoing effect from the inflow of Federal stimulus and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) funds earlier in the year was a major driver of growth as well as a pick up and back-to-school spending in August, a sign that we are returning to pre-COVID spending patterns.
“Merchant acquiring sales volume growth was approximately 23 percent year-over-year. And average ticket is coming down on a year-over-year basis, but remains above pre-pandemic levels. We remain pleased with the growth of ATH Movil, which was up 24 percent for the quarter as we continue to see a shift in preference to digital payment methods,” he added.
Turning to the operating environment in Puerto Rico, Schuessler reported that vaccination rates continue to increase with over 70 percent of the population now fully vaccinated, the highest level of any U.S. state or territory as reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Hospitalization rates are down over 80 percent from Delta variant peaks back in August and this is moving us closer to a more normal environment with the government continuing to loosen restrictions. The third quarter also had the highest hotel occupancy rates since the beginning of the pandemic and we saw the first cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico since March of 2020,” he noted.
In other news, Evertec reported that revenue growth in Latin America was driven mainly by client implementations in the beginning of the current year, organic growth from existing customers and the continued expansion of its Place to Pay e-commerce platform. These increases were partially offset by the one-time impact in the prior year quarter from a contract with the Puerto Rico Department of Education, the company noted.
Other Q3 2021 highlights include:
GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $35.3 million, an increase of $0.9 million compared to the prior year.
Adjusted Net Income was $45.0 million, a decrease of 5 percent compared with $47.2 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to a higher effective tax rate driven by certain discrete items in Evertec’s Latin America operations.
