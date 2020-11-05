Evertec, a leading technology and electronic transaction company based in San Juan, reported strong numbers for the third quarter (Q3) 2020, leading with a 15 percent increase in revenue to $136.5 million.
“In the third quarter, we delivered strong results as we benefited from businesses re-opening in Puerto Rico as well as the implementation of new client contracts. Additionally, we continued to grow our contactless payment solution in Puerto Rico and expanded our gateway product in Latin America to further accelerate the consumer preference for digital solutions," said Mac Schuessler, presdient and CEO of Evertec.
The revenue increase in the quarter reflected sales volume growth and a high average ticket as businesses reopened in Puerto Rico as well as increased growth in its digital solutions, Evertec said. Additionally, increased revenue was driven by a contract with the Puerto Rico Department of Education of approximately $4.4 million in the business solutions segment for computers in support of public education teachers.
Other Q3 2020 highlights include:
• GAAP (Generally accepted accounting principles) Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $72.2 million or $0.99 per diluted share
• Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased 3 percent to $176.5 million
• Adjusted earnings per common share was $1.49, an increase of 1 percent
