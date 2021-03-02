Evertec announced its results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020. For Q4, revenue increased 6% to $134.2 million and adjusted earnings per common share was $0.59, or a 23% increase.
For the full year, revenue grew 5% to $510.6 million and adjusted earnings per common share was $2.07, or a 6% increase.
“Despite the pandemic, we achieved record results for 2020 and delivered on significant key product implementations in Latin America for Santander Chile, Citibanamex and more recently with Mercado Libre in Mexico. We also benefited from increases in our ATH Movil and ATH Movil Business as consumers embraced a transition to digital transactions," said Mac Schuessler, president and CEO of Evertec.
"Looking to 2021, we expect trends with consumers, merchants and banks to drive further digitized commerce. These industry tailwinds combined with our continued focus on innovation and market expansion in Latin America, will fuel our growth both this year and beyond," he added.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $134.2 million, an increase of 6%, compared with $127.2 million in the prior year. Revenue increase in the quarter primarily reflects sales volume growth driven by higher average ticket in our Merchant Acquiring segment, increased transaction volumes from ATH Movil and ATH Movil Business as well as the completion of several projects in both Puerto Rico and Latin America.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $151.4 million, an increase of 5% compared with $143.7 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.07, an increase of 6% compared with $1.96 in the prior year and includes the impact of a higher effective tax rate and higher operating depreciation and amortization partially offset by lower cash interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.