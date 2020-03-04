Many companies in Puerto Rico have been eyeing markets and exporting services out of the island to shore up their bottom lines and Evertec, a technology and electronic transaction company, is no exception.
“We have had great success outside of Puerto Rico. Four years ago, our revenues outside Puerto Rico were $37 million; this year we exceeded $90 million. Four years ago, our profits outside Puerto Rico were $11 million; this year it’s $30 million,” said Morgan “Mac” Schuessler, president and CEO of Evertec during a recent conference on “Empowering Investment” sponsored by Birling Capital and the Chamber of Commerce.
“Exporting services and doing business outside Puerto Rico is not an option, it’s a mandate... For our company, for our aspirations, Puerto Rico is too small… We need a company that is not targeted at 3 million consumers but 300 million consumers,” he said, as he noted that the population of Puerto Rico has been decreasing for a number of years.
Schuessler explained that the company has focused on Latin America for various reasons. To begin with, the company does not have a competitive advantage in the U.S., so Latin America was a natural choice.
“The markets are opening there. It used to be dominated by monopolies and duopolies… so our timing is perfect. Latin America is, from a technological perspective, underserved,” he said. “Large companies are not going after Colombia and Chile. We have a competitive advantage in Latin America and we believe we can grow the fastest there. We have been very deliberate about where we choose to export.”
For example, he mentioned that, last year, Evertec won the processing services contract for Banco Santander, the largest commercial bank in Chile.
Schuessler also said that the company is pleased with its performance in 2019. In terms of the calendar year, revenue grew by 7 percent to $487.4 million, while adjusted earnings per common share was $1.96, or a 7 percent increase
Adjusted Ebitda, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, also increased by 6 percent to $226.2 million.
“We are pleased with our financial results for the year and with the advancement of our key growth strategies. We enhanced our product offering for our customers and delivered significant new wins in Latin America, including the recent completion of our PlacetoPay acquisition,” he said. Based in Colombia, PlacetoPay is a gateway and payment service provider that primarily serves Colombia and Ecuador.
“Looking to 2020, we expect to drive results in Puerto Rico through our focus on innovation and to deliver strong growth in Latin America through our execution on new contracts and further market expansion,” Schuessler added.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights
Total revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 was $127.2 million, an increase of 8 percent compared with $118.2 million in the prior year. Revenue increase in the quarter primarily reflects growth in Evertec’s Puerto Rico businesses, “driven by higher transaction volumes, value added solutions, new contracts and pricing actions,” the company said.
Adjusted Ebitda was $55.3 million, an increase of 5 percent compared to the prior year.
Adjusted Net Income was $34.9 million, an increase of 1 percent compared with $34.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.48, an increase of 4 percent compared with $0.46 in the prior year.
