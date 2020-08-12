Evertec’s Second Quarter (Q2) 2020 report was a mixed bag.
Total revenue was $118 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to 2019, the company reported. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $50 million, a 13 percent decrease as compared to the prior year. And adjusted earnings per share was $0.38, a decrease of 25 percent compared to last year.
“Despite the headwinds, we generate significant operating cash flow year-to-date of $87 million, $11 million above prior year due to our results and effective cash management,” said Mac Schuessler, president and CEO of Evertec during the earnings call on the company’s Q2 2020 results.
“We were encouraged to see transaction volumes improve sequentially throughout the quarter as businesses reopen in Puerto Rico. Additionally, we continued to focus on new innovative solutions such as launching our contactless payment solution and expanding our gateway product in Latin America to further accelerate the consumer preference for digital solutions. Despite the near-term pandemic impact on our results, we produced $87 million in operating cash flow year-to-date, $11 million ahead of prior year,” he reported
Schuessler noted that at the Puerto Rico government started to ease restrictions due to COVID-19 in early May, “there was continued improvement in sales volume and transaction volumes with significant uplift after June 16. Most businesses were allowed to reopen at that time, including entertainment venues, with some restrictions such as required masks and limitations on the maximum capacity.
“Our merchant acquiring revenue increased from our trough in April to more than a 20 percent increase year-over-year in June. Likely due to pent up consumer demand and the benefits from federal programs such as the CARES [Act] and other funding from the government of Puerto Rico,” he added.
400 percent increase in digital payments
On the plus side, the need to maintain physical distancing due to the coronavirus crisis has forced Puerto Ricans to change their shopping habits, resulting in a significant increase in the use of digital payment platforms and a decrease in using cash for their purchases.
Mike Vizcarrondo, Evertec’s executive vice president of Payment Services for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the pandemic has changed the behavior of consumers, who now prefer to complete their payments digitally. The use of digital payment platforms on the island, including ATH Mobile, has increased by 400 percent.
“Whereby Puerto Ricans used to make a single electronic transaction, in 2020 they were doing it four times. We have seen in the pandemic a change in behavior and many are now preferring digital payments for the convenience and security. In view of this, businesses that were able to survive the situation also made the transition to digital platforms,” Vizcarrondo said.
In the case of ATH Mobile, he said they have experienced exponential growth in the customer and business base in the past few months. Evertec currently has more than 1.5 million users, primarily from ages 20 to 50 years, from 100 banking institutions and more than 400 merchants accept payments through their platform.
“We were on the road to changing consumers’ mindsets, but the pandemic accelerated it and advanced our growth metrics. No one doubts that every day less cash is used and more digital cards and similar methods. The reality of the case is that the pandemic forced that change and forced those who resisted change,” the executive added.
This change is also supported by a recent Visa study in which the international financial services company revealed that more than 13 million people who had credit cards but were reluctant to make digital transactions were forced to do so as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The growth in digital payments was also reflected in Banco Popular, which reached over one million users on it’s My Bank digital platform with many customers making the switch in recent months. About 30 percent of newly enrolled users in May were customers over 65 years old, the bank said.
To date, more than 70 percent of all Banco Popular customers have enrolled in Mi Banco, and 77 percent uses the platform on a monthly basis.
-Reporter Christian Ramos Segarra contributed to this story.
