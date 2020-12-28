The Transparency Barometer, a digital tool created by Espacios Abiertos, reflected that in 2020, transparency in government assets, especially about COVID-19, the lack of open processes in public governance and access to information, were issues that captured the attention and concern of citizens and public opinion.
María Mercedes Rodríguez, analyst of Public Policy at Espacios Abiertos, said that in the present year more than 400 news items on transparency were generated in Puerto Rico in the different news media.
The Transparency Barometer is a free digital repository created for people interested in monitoring and learning more about this issue in Puerto Rico through the examination of news published or transmitted where transparency in public assets has been mentioned or required. The barometer also aims to serve as a measure to achieve systemic changes towards greater transparency, accountability and participation in Puerto Rico.
“The high volume of information that is reflected this year through the Transparency Barometer shows that citizens are increasingly interested in the government being transparent in all its processes and that there are greater instances of citizen participation and integration of communities in governance. Those claims must be heard by the officials. We urge the public to use the repository, discuss it, and even share and call attention to these and all other instances that require more transparency in government management," Rodríguez stated.
From the analysis of the Barometer it appears that in 2020 there were:
• 121 instances (average of 2 per week) in which the news headlines included the word transparency;
• 62 instances (average of 1 weekly) in which the word government was related to transparency, where the government was asked for transparency in its management or the different agencies mentioned to comply or exercise it;
• 27 instances (average of 2 per month) in which COVID-19 was related to the word transparency or the lack of it in the management of the pandemic;
• 25 instances (average of 2 per month) in which the word information was related to issues of transparency and information requirements from the government or when the government and its agencies promised to offer information as part of their commitment to transparency;
• 22 instances (average of 2 per month) in which the word missing was directly related or indirectly included with transparency issues.
To access the Transparency Barometer, click here.
