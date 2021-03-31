Loíza is famous for its rich cultural traditions, such as bomba and plena music and dancing, as well as Puerto Rican street food found in the Piñones area, including tostones, “bacalitos” (crunchy cod fritters) and empanadillas (filled turnovers).
While it has become a popular tourist area in recent years, many Loíza residents still live in poverty. According to 2019 U.S. Census figures, an estimated 48 percent of the municipality’s estimated 24,553 residents live in poverty. The median household income in the town is about $17,852 a year. About 40 percent of Loíza residents are Afro-Puerto Rican, the highest concentration on the island.
Meanwhile, about 75 percent of its population have at least high school diplomas, while less than 15 percent have college degrees. Roughly 49 percent of its adult population are considered to be in the labor force.
Today, a group of local entrepreneurs is doing their part to help the municipality’s residents by creating businesses and jobs. In fact, 11 of them have created or maintained 30 jobs during the pandemic and generated more than $100,000 in economic impact for the community after participating in the Loíza Glocal Bootcamp, developed by two nonprofits, Vitrina Solidaria and the Fundación Comunitaria de Puerto Rico.
The executive director of Vitrina Solidaria, Raquel Skerrett Escalera, reported that the estimated economic contribution of the nine companies established by the group of participants is preliminary and has greater growth potential in the coming months because several are in the pre-production phase.
In total, five new direct, 14 indirect jobs were created and another 11 direct jobs were maintained.
“We are really happy because these entrepreneurs have worked hard over the past few months. They took on a big challenge, gained confidence and were able to believe in their projects and business ideas. We will continue to provide them with advice and support,” she said during a webinar.
Success Stories
Among the businesses highlighted include Ciri Esco Nutritional Hydroponic, which produces hydroponic products and achieved sales agreements representing more than $83,000 with Select Supermarkets and Mr. Special in Loíza, and FamCoop of Rio Grande. Ciri Esco has also begun to supply seven Kairos food trucks with a variety of vegetables, lettuce and herbs. Entrepreneurs Sixdaira and Carlos Cirino have now doubled their plant production to 8,000 pounds of produce per week and employ 15 people.
“Thanks to the trust I acquired at Loíza Global, I dared to present my company with my products to potential buyers and I have had very positive results. It was an excellent experience,” Sixdaira Cirino.
Likewise, the company Enamora tu Cabello (Fall in Love With Your Hair) created four new jobs after obtaining distribution agreements amounting to $6,000 per year with three beauty salons in Loíza: Magda’s Cinnamon Salon, One Off Beauty Salon and Annie’s Braids & Beauty Style. In addition, Deniece Martínez is in the process of exporting various products to Arkansas, as she has obtained a new customer in that state.
“I got the tools I needed. I didn't consider myself an entrepreneur and now I have my own product line. The themes were straight to the point and well dynamic,” Martínez said of the experience.
Another example is the Ruta del Sabor (Taste Route) that created two jobs. Owner Ileana Calcaño reached a five-week agreement with the nonprofit PathStone to provide meals to 19 people in Loíza, amounting to $2,280. This agreement was very important to the entrepreneur because her original food truck business had not been operational due to various repairs.
Meanwhile, entrepreneur Lorenis Cepeda, of Enchanted Girls Spa Party, managed to reinvent her business. Now, she also offers wellness workshops to young women. She took workshops as a community health promoter, so she will receive an economic incentive and be a resource for the nonprofit Taller Salud. She participated in the activity Círculo de Mujeres de Amor Propio (Women’s Circle of Self Love), where she presented samples of her coconut oil products.
The Loíza Glocal Bootcamp is a free 40-hour workshop for entrepreneurs in the Loíza, Canóvanas and Río Grande areas.
