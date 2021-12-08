The labor shortage, the high cost of energy and the increase in the minimum wage are among the main concerns of the business sector in Puerto Rico, although businessmen and women indicate that they are more confident with the current economic outlook.
“The entrepreneur's confidence index improved, but it’s large companies that are more optimistic. In 2022 the issue that must be addressed is how the changes are impacting the sectors by size ”, said economist José Joaquín Villamil, during the presentation of the results of the Confidence Index of the Puerto Rican Entrepreneur report, carried out by Estudios Técnicos Inc. and commissioned by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CCPR).
Villamil noted that in companies with 20 or more employees, sales increased by 56%, but pointed out that it is large companies that have been able to recover the fastest during the past two years from the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized large stores have greater access to products that are in short supply and can purchase them in large quantities, which gives them an advantage in the recovery.
Naji Khoury, chief executive officer of Liberty Puerto Rico, said characterized service as an added value and being able to have the necessary inventory as essential for the recovery. "If a customer asks for a product and needs it in 24 hours, but the business can only provide it in a week, there will be no sale because it [the business] does not have that ability [to satisfy the urgency of the consumer]," he said.
The businessman recommended small businesses to be more efficient and faster in offering services, so that they can compete in today's business environment, where online sales are increasing everyday.
According to Estudios Técnicos’ study, which surveyed 136 entrepreneurs, the services sector has been the one with the greatest growth in the past six months, with a 33% increase, followed by the health sector.
When approached about their concerns, respondents expressed themselves worried about the cost of utilities, taxes, and government red tape.
Regarding the lack of employees, which has disrupted operations of many businesses —particularly restaurants— Villamil pointed out that “it is not that people do not want to work, but because other reasons, such as lack of transportation, they don’t know English because of a poor education system and mothers have nowhere to leave their children.”
During the presentation via Zoom, the Consumer Confidence Study, with 500 respondents, was also discussed. Published earlier this year by Nielsen IQ Puerto Rico, the study reflects 91% confidence and an increase in consumer spending per person –from $486 in April, to $558 in November.
"Confidence has grown and the low and medium socioeconomic levels have recovered due to the disbursement of federal incentives and nutritional assistance programs," according to Tatiana Irizarry, Commercial Director of Nielsen IQ Puerto Rico.
The Nielsen executive also mentioned the cost of products has increased by 7%, which, at least partly, has made fewer consumers able to select recognized brands when buying food and household products.
For his part, Esteban Colón, Chief Marketing Officer of Econo Supermarkets, said consumers "are looking for things that make them forget their problems" and assured that had been noticed in recent Thanksgiving holiday sales.
“Thanksgiving and Christmas sales are already outpacing last year. Nougat, natural Christmas trees, turkeys, inflatables and other decorative products were sold, which are not items needed to survive, ”said Colón.
