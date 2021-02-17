Since taking office last month, Josué E. Rivera Castro, the new District Director for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), has been focusing on helping local businesses overcome the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by gaining access to capital.
However, he said during an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that he has observed that businesses are not overly “enthusiastic” to apply for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
“It could be for several factors, such as lack of knowledge of these funds… or the fact that the professionals who offer support to businesses and individuals in applying for these funds are relatively overworked right now,” Rivera said. As an example, he noted that CPAs are simultaneously bracing for tax season, while offering their services to apply for a variety of state and federal programs for financial relief.
The official noted that while the PPP relaunch establishes that companies with more than 300 employees are not eligible, the program opened new categories and reduced limitations on certain sectors, such as media and nonprofits.
Rivera urged all eligible businesses to apply for the PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Recovery Loans (EIDL), another program by the SBA.
“At the end of the day, what are the PPP and EIDL looking for? Keeping businesses afloat, for employees to keep their jobs, for those unemployment numbers to go down. And while these funds are available - which they are until March 31 or until the money runs out - we must promote and carry the message that we must request the funds,” he asserted.
Having operated a small business in Cataño before holding public office, Rivera acknowledged the numerous obstacles and bureaucracies that may hinder the development of small businesses.
He said he wants to help businesses “create local wealth and capital to expand, to provide better pay and jobs, and lift Puerto Rico from this economic and fiscal crisis that has haunted us for some time now. It is a simple goal: access to capital, increase federal contracting in local firms and companies, strengthen businesses with continuity plans... increase exports from Puerto Rico, increase the production of those small businesses, and encourage consumers to buy local products.”
Rivera has extensive background in government processes. Before his current position, he served for nearly three years as the State director for Puerto Rico in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division, right after the island faced some of the worst natural disasters in its modern history due to Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Recent PPP Numbers
In the newest round of funding, corresponding to this week, the SBA has approved more than $283.8 million PPPs for Puerto Rico and nearly $20 million for the USVI, representing about $117.6 million more than the week prior.
Per the most recent data, 7,301 PPP loans have been approved for Puerto Rico and 184 for the USVI. On the latter, Rivera highlighted that this represents a sharp increase from the Jan. 24 report, which showcased that the USVI had zero approved loans and 46 loans by Jan. 31.
Nationwide, the SBA reported that over 82 percent of PPP loans were approved for $100,000 or less and more than 70 percent were approved for $50,000 or less.
“These facts continue to indicate the hardest-hit smallest businesses are receiving the aid they need through the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the SBA. Per the SBA COVID-19 Relief Program Report issued less than 10 days ago, analysis shows the current round of PPP is successfully reaching smaller borrowers,” the entity stated.
The top five industries to receive approvals are the Accommodation and Food Service Industry, 18 percent; Construction, 13 percent; Professional, Scientific and Professional Services, 11 percent; Health Care & Social Assistance, 10 percent, and Manufacturing with 10 percent.
Rivera has been in constant talks with financial institutions, underscoring that it is important for cooperatives to participate in this process.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with the most recent PPP data shared by the SBA.
