EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp., (EHT) a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is delighted to announce that EHT's Puerto Rico JV residential rebuilding project has received an order for 141 additional homes through three Puerto Rico based housing developments in Arroyo, Carolina and Vega Baja which will begin construction immediately.
EHT and its joint venture partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd (BFA), use their patented design and sustainable materials to create high performance net-zero housing products for global residential, commercial and public sector applications. A
s part of the massive Hurricane Maria recovery effort, EHT and BFA had received 200 orders to build virtually indestructible cement block and solar-powered homes across Puerto Rico. The 141 additional orders announced today bring current housing orders to 341 with the JV starting construction immediately. The Company expects to finalize the first 35 homes by Q1 of next year and ramp up capacity to build 50+ homes per month starting in March 2022.
According to the company, no other hurricane relief homes in Puerto Rico are built to net-zero standards with the JV homes using R30 insulation in the external walls and R22 in the roof which provide thermal resistance and enhanced home energy efficiency. No other system is built to be resilient and sustainable and can outperform the speed of construction by delivering new homes in less than 60 days.
As the U.S. Congress continues to appropriate funding (US$20.8B has been deployed to date) for Puerto Rico recovery efforts, an estimated 38,000 homes will be rebuilt in Puerto Rico over the next five years. An additional US$50B in allocated funding committed by Federal Agencies is currently being rolled out, per the Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency).
The JV is working feverously to contract with the five municipalities that suffered from the earthquakes of January 2020 as contracts for the first $34M are due to be released on September 23, 2021.
"We are thrilled to receive this additional housing order and vote of confidence for 141 new homes across Puerto Rico which come as a result of the years and millions spent on permitting, research and materials. No other system in the world can build virtually indestructible homes this quickly at affordable prices and we expect many more orders to come," said John Gamble, CEO of EHT.
"As the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Maria passes, we are encouraged that the US administration has finally prioritized recovery efforts with allocated funding now making its way to those in need on the island. Our net-zero homes are not a temporary solution. We're constructing permanent housing that can face future decades of natural disasters and stand up to new storms and earthquakes without relying on the current infrastructure or unreliable electric grids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.