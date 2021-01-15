Manuel Cidre, the designated secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), affirmed that his administration will issue some changes to boost Puerto Rico's workforce.
"If the business owner calls their employee to work and the latter doesn't go, we will investigate that worker and we will eliminate their unemployment benefits," he asserted.
As explained, Puerto Rico Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera approached Cidre to let him know that many business owners have complained that their employees refuse to work their full shifts because they would rather receive the unemployment benefit of $300 a week.
"Social programs can be used in two ways, to create dependency or to create love of work, which is what this administration intends," Cidre stated.
The measure that is being evaluated so that employees return to work if called will be part of the plan that will be announced on January 31. The plan seeks to promote employment, among other matters to strengthen Puerto Rico's the small and midsized businesses.
"Rivera told me that they have many employers without employees. You have to create something here for people to go to work," he added.
Cidre made the comment during his presentation as a special guest of an event held by the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA, Spanish acronym) to inform the industry's sales performance in 2020 and projections for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.