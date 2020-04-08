With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic debilitating nations worldwide and prompting the local government to enact strict emergency measures, brands need to rethink their marketing approaches to appeal to new consumer needs and concerns.

Horoma3, a Puerto Rican independent company specialized in media negotiation and buying on the island, provided an in-depth analysis based on studies on how brands can create an impact in these uncertain times while enhancing their purpose and presence among consumers.

The firm—integrated by agencies de la Cruz, Lopito, Ileana & Howie and Sajo/McCann Puerto Rico— compiled data from studies, articles, and presentations made by various global sources to detail changing consumer demands and patterns so that companies can adjust their outreach strategies accordingly.

Marirose Acevedo, Media Director at de la Cruz, explained that consumers are currently more receptive to brands that are showcasing empathy rather than focusing on selling a product that, to many, could be out of reach. This, considering that the governor’s executive order prevents a number of residents from generating any source of income and public financial assistance is limited.

“What we are seeing, and this is happening globally, is that [consumers] appreciate when these brands communicate with them to help, to offer solutions. Not to present a product upfront, but how you are empathetic, what solutions you give me or how you talk to me during this time and this situation that I am facing,” Acevedo told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

According to the Horoma3 analysis, consumers, in general, have shown positive attitudes towards brand communication during the COVID-19. A recent study by 4A’S found that 56 percent are pleased to hear about brands taking actions like making donations of goods and services. Meanwhile, 43 percent say it is reassuring to hear from brands they know and trust.

As an example, Acevedo highlighted the Bacardi distillery’s recent decision to produce ethanol, the raw material used to create a 70-percent alcohol hand sanitizer, an initiative previously enacted by Distilería Serrallés. She affirmed that such business decisions resonate well with consumers while fostering a sense of loyalty that will be beneficial post-crisis.

Alexa Caraballo—Partner & Customer Interaction Manager at Lopito, Ileana & Howie, Inc.—stressed that at times like these, empathy with both consumers and employees must prevail in order to maintain the brand’s relevance and power.

“I believe that this is the area of communication and social responsibility is part of the voice that brands need to have. It is part of the empathy they need to have with consumers,” she said.

Caraballo added, “and it is part of the brand and the company’s responsibility to communicate with its people. Communicate even with your consumers, support your employees—because it’s not just the outside; it’s also the inside.”

In addition, Horoma3 concluded that consumers also expect brands to provide relevant information and guidance such as special hours and services, particularly for the elderly; additional measures taken for hygiene and safety, as well as home delivery and payment alternatives, among others.

Media Consumption on the Rise

Meanwhile, Iraida Vélez-Yambó, SVP Media Director at Sajo McCann Pue, reaffirmed the need for brands to make adjustments to cater to present demands, as well as changing consumer patterns, such as increased use of both traditional and digital media.

“The incidence in media use has changed considerably in the last two weeks and it is expected that while we have entire families in the same place… this will continue to be the case. This is responding to the restrictions imposed by the government—there is a curfew and this week we will all be in our houses Friday, Saturday, and Sunday without being able to leave,” she observed.

Vélez-Yambó informed that television has registered an audience rise of 35 percent in some places compared to the first two weeks of March, after the first executive order was implemented to establish an island-wide lockdown. That percentage varies per demographic, with the highest increase reported among people younger than 35, who would generally be outside their homes studying and/or working.

Brands should take note that there is a broader demographical scope of consumers to adjust their media marketing correspondingly. Vélez-Yambó noted that some companies are launching commercials or ads featuring people from varied age groups.

Moreover, she stated that people are spending 7 to 9 hours daily on average watching t.v. Also, video gaming has been boosted by 15 percent, while the use of streaming services—such as Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime—has increased by 45 percent.

Social media and online news platforms are recording more user engagement as well, resulting in a 30-percent data increase among the primary network providers and telecommunications companies. Vélez-Yambó said.

Regarding radio, she said, “we believe that the increase of… the morning and afternoon programming, where the morning and afternoon primetime traffic, no longer exists.”

Rather, she expects that other programming broadcasted during the daytime are more likely to see a boost in consumers.

“The media in general are engaging in to only adjusting their capacity, but their proposals to the situation that we are living,” Vélez-Yambó said.

