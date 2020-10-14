With so many people working from home these days, due to the coronavirus epidemic, destinations have had to rethink their tourism offerings, as the visitor’s economy and the hospitality sectors have been among the most impacted by the health crisis.
The good news for many workers is that by working remotely, they can be based almost anywhere. Barbados and Anguilla were among the first Caribbean destinations trying to tempt these professionals to come and work in paradise. Barbados offers a “Welcome Stamp” permit that allows visitors to live and work on the island for one year. The application cost is $2,000 per individual or $3,000 for a family.
As of mid-September, Barbados had earned over $1 million from the Welcome Stamp program, which was launched in late June.
“We have been seeing active engagement on our social media sites in excess of 8 million hits, and we have already hit the $1 million mark in terms of those persons who are actually now beginning to have payments processed into Barbados. That will translate into individuals and companies and so on. So, we are climbing and we are now putting measures in place to roll out the second wave of the Welcome Stamp initiative,” said Tourism Minister Lisa Cummins, during a webinar with the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
Anguilla is offering a similar program, giving visitors and accompanying family members the option of living and working on the British Overseas Territory for three months to one year. The cost varies, depending on the time period. For three months, the fee is $1,000 for individuals and $1,500 for a family of four. For up to one year, the fee is $2,000 per individual and $3,000 for a family of four.
Puerto Rico’s Turn
Puerto Rico is now hoping to catch this new wave by extolling the island’s virtues as a remote-work hot spot.
As current events continue to shape the present and future of the workplace, Puerto Rico continues to hedge its idyllic location and business ecosystem to attract remote workers. In its latest endeavor, Invest Puerto Rico, the island’s economic development public-private partnership, hosted a virtual roundtable with entrepreneurs currently living and working from the island.
The kickoff event was meant to highlight the new program designed to attract remote workers who have recently shifted to work from home due to COVID-19, and the so-called digital nomads who work from anywhere in the world, but given the pandemic, may be more inclined to staying closer to the U.S. mainland.
Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico, noted that the initiative is important to promoting the island’s remote-worker value proposition. “With the insights of our speakers, all of whom are entrepreneurs living and working from Puerto Rico, participants benefitted from first-hand accounts of what it’s really like to do business here and why it’s worthwhile.
“Among the many subjects that were explored, what stood out were Puerto Rico’s core assets for remote workers, specifically the island’s high quality of life; strong community networks, particularly for tech innovators, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals; strong information and communications technology infrastructure and shared workspaces; and attractive tax incentives and benefits from relocating,” Miller said.
He noted that the initiative is aimed at leveraging Puerto Rico’s strengths, especially in the current climate of COVID-19, in which many are realizing the ease and ability to work remotely from anywhere and are eager to leave major metropolitan areas across the continental U.S.
According to business thought leadership website Business 2 Community, 43 percent of U.S. employees were already working remotely before the COVID crisis and that number had grown by 44 percent over the past five years. The trend is expected to increase dramatically in light of the pandemic.
Among the speakers featured in the event were Kurt Pfluger from Celeres Capital, a corporate advisory firm based in San Juan; Giovanni Méndez of GEO Tax, a tax attorney and financial compliance specialist; Samantha McGue, Client Experience manager at HigherMe, a firm that helps employers recruit top talent; and serial entrepreneur Matt Kirk, founder of Spece, a coworking space in San Juan. Through each of the speakers’ testimonials, a clearer picture of Puerto Rico’s remote worker value proposition was made, one that is tailor-made to address the needs of companies, entrepreneurs and professionals in the sector.
Kirk actually moved to Puerto Rico five years ago with his family and at that time, he was already a remote worker, he said. At Spece, the coworking space, Kirk said he sees “many different kinds of remote workers in Puerto Rico. One individual, for example, comes to the island seasonally. In terms of permanent remote workers, he noted that they range from “exercise fitness gurus who are doing online personal training to independent sales representatives.”
For all remote workers, reliable internet and electricity connections are of vital importance, he said. From a personal viewpoint, Kirk said he and his family have enjoyed learning about Puerto Rico’s culture and people, as well as its food and entertainment options.
Puerto Rico: Primed for Remote Work
Remote working strongly relies on video conferencing; high-tech web platforms to connect with clients, provide services and track relationships; and high-speed internet connections to access, share and react to information from anywhere. Companies and individuals in Puerto Rico already benefit from high speed internet, 5G rollouts, 600 MHz and LTE services from top providers, Miller indicated. Plus, in 2019, the FCC allocated $500 million over 10 years for fixed broadband support and $250 million over three years for mobile broadband support. This funding is on top of $150 million for Universal Service Fund support that was given immediately after Hurricane Maria.
In addition, lower relative commercial and residential real-estate costs in Puerto Rico make the island an attractive place to start and scale a business; attract and retain talent, particularly low and middle level positions; and have unorthodox, flexible work arrangements. This is reinforced by the even lower relative real-estate costs outside Puerto Rico’s metropolitan areas, giving companies and workforces geographic flexibility and greater control to employees over their relative take home pay.
Invest Puerto Rico is aware that remote workers support and diversify the local economy, buy and rent homes and improve local skills, Miller said. “They also drive innovation and demand for better tools, faster internet and more comfortable public workspaces, like libraries and cafes. Puerto Rico has room for growth in all these areas and remote workers play an important role in modernizing the local ecosystem.”
Various Options in the Caribbean
Besides Barbados and Anguilla, the Dutch island of Aruba has a “One Happy Workation” program, which allows remote workers to live and work in Aruba for up to 90 days. The program includes many deals, such as all-inclusive meals, and discount rates at many of the island’s accommodation offerings, including hotel chains and rental homes.
Bermuda offers a one year Residential Certification program, with an application fee of $263. Besides remote workers, the program is also available for bona fide college students.
In Jamaica, visitors can extend the normal 30-day visa to six months. In Mexico, the regular tourist visa is good for six months, which can bow be extended for up to one year.
Hotel chains are also getting in on the new trend. Hyatt has expanded its “work From Hyatt” remote work program to more hotels in the wider Caribbean region, this company announced.
The program includes discounts and a range of perks for longer-term stays. Hyatt has added the program to properties including the Park Hyatt St Kitts, Andaz Mayakoba, Thompson Playa del Carmen and the Hyatt Regency Aruba. The latter is also part of Aruba’s launched workation program.
