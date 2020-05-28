Communications systems used to handle emergencies on the island as well as several Puerto Rico Police buildings will benefit from over $1.6 million in grants awarded under FEMA’s Public Assistance program.
Emergency communication systems in Guayanilla, Isabela, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Mayagüez and Yauco will be strengthened with the help of over $906,000 in grants. The communications network tower at the Emergency Management Center in Guayanilla, for example, will be replaced with nearly $330,000 of these funds, among other repairs. Likewise, about $54,000 will be used to repair various antennas, communications equipment and the weather station in Jayuya.
“Government agencies that ensure the safety of citizens are necessary in the island's recovery. These funds for the Puerto Rico Police and municipalities to strengthen their communication systems are essential to continue protecting lives and safeguarding property," said Alex Amparo, Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Among the obligations this week is over $392,000 for the Puerto Rico Public Building Authority for improvements to police offices in the western areas of Aguadilla, Arecibo, Mayagüez and Ponce. Similarly, another $348,000 was approved for the stations in the Mayagüez region which include Añasco, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Las Marías, Maricao and Mayagüez. The center of the island will also benefit with an obligation of over $8,000 for the Orocovis police station for roof and drainage system improvements.
“The Police Bureau is a fundamental part of the first line of defense when it comes to public security and during emergencies. These obligations for their recovery projects will allow them to improve in their facilities in order to provide a service that ultimately benefits the entire community,” said Ottmar Chávez, executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience.
