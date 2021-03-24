Ahead of a legislative investigation on the use of electric scooters in Puerto Rico, Juan Carlos Parra, co-founder of Skootel, affirmed that he is collaborating with the corresponding authorities to ensure that residents and travelers use these vehicles responsibly. The mode of transportation is increasingly gaining popularity in San Juan as well as the rest of the world.
Sen. Nitza Morán authored Senate Resolution 86, which orders the Innovation, Telecommunications, Urban Planning & Infrastructure Committee to carry out an investigation on the matter, especially in tourist areas, given that these devices cannot be used to travel on highways.
Social media users have recently shared videos of people misusing these alternate modes of transportation, such as a woman riding a scooter on the highly-transited Baldorioty Highway in Isla Verde, raising public safety concerns.
Parra affirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that Skootel, which has been renting motorized scooters since August 2019, is supportive of the measure and has already enhanced its own security system to identify repeat offenders.
“Since before the incidents that have occurred, around last year, we have led a campaign in the Legislature to precisely amend Act 22 (Puerto Rico Vehicle and Traffic Act) to properly define this type of vehicle, which are assisted proportion vehicles and have already been defined at the federal level and regulated under the title of personal mobility devices. That’s what Sen. Morán has expressed several times, that we are seeking to temper the laws to define [scooters] properly and create the correct regulations and ordinances for them,” he stated.
In fact, Morán clarified that this measure does not aim to ban these micromobile devices, but to lay out the mechanisms for their proper use and management. “This has become a method of transportation, not only for tourists but also for residents. A new style of business, especially for the capital city. Puerto Rico, like other countries, has faced problems with skateboards. The great challenge is to temper the spaces for the use of these transports. It is not intended to prohibit the use of these avant-garde vehicles,” Morán said.
Meanwhile, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero issued a Municipal Administrative Order to enforce transportation laws and municipal ordinances, which establish fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 for infractions or repeat offenders.
“Although we understand the attractiveness of electric vehicles that we commonly know as scooters, as well as their development potential for the Capital City, we must also recognize that inconsiderate use in pedestrian areas can involve anything from obstruction to entrances and accidents with pedestrians. This has repercussions in terms of collective well-being, so it is important to reinforce measures to avoid these inconveniences, which we have already seen happening, particularly in tourist areas such as Condado and Old San Juan,” Romero stated.
Solid Security Efforts
Parras explained that Skootel is “aware and we know that there has been certain misuse” of its products. To address the issue, the company has a daily staff of more than 20 employees, particularly in tourist zones, who are educating users of “all types” of micromobile devices, including scooters from other companies and bicycles. “Since we started this initiative around a year and a half ago, we have already impacted over 10,000 people, educating them on how to use them correctly and what are the security methods,” he explained.
Skootel also added an extra layer to its registration database. When users scan the QR code on a Skootel vehicle through Bird - the electric scooter sharing app - they are required to scan an ID card, such as a driver’s license or passport, and they must also take a “selfie.” A sophisticated algorithm then scans both pictures and identifies if they are the same person. After that, the user must go through a seven-step process that educates them on their proper use, safety issues and restrictions, before finally being allowed to rent the scooter.
“This rental can be used in an area of operation that is also marked with purple on the map and at the end of the trip, park the vehicle in designated spaces and finish the rental in the same application,” Parras stated.
The scooters run up to 15 miles per hour (mph) in regular areas, and reduce their speed to 10 mph in designated tourist zones. In the case of San Juan, these include Condado, Old San Juan and the Convention District.
If a person is “driving” outside designated zones, the vehicle will shut off its motor and sound an alarm, plus the person will receive a notification on their registered smartphone. Repeat offenders will have their accounts and phones banned from the platform, so they would not be able to rent scooters through new accounts on the same electronic device.
“The last thing we are doing is that we have signs, which we already started in the Convention District area, and we are in talks with the municipality to add the proper signs for micromobility throughout the San Juan area,” Parras added.
Growth Projections
Parras explained that Skootel initially launched in the municipality of Mayagüez and gradually extended its services to San Germán, Guaynabo, and San Juan. Since its inception, the company has reportedly experienced “sustained growth,” with no discernible correlation with the influx of travelers since Puerto Rico reactivated tourism.
He also informed that Skootel currently has 64 employees and the company expects to employ a total of 110 workers by June 2021, “and we should already be operating in roughly two to four additional municipalities.”
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked what is the driving force behind the company’s growth.
“The reason for the company's existence is the same reason why these people are using our services… We are attacking a real transportation problem that exists in Puerto Rico based on existing infrastructure,” he said.
Parras added that the Sagrado Corazón station of the Tren Urbano subway is one of its most popular points because "it gives the space for people to arrive at the Sagrado Corazón station and then they can go to Miramar, for example, or Santurce, instead of walking, which is not necessarily the best option. Scooters then become this tool of connections between the existing infrastructure and the lack of infrastructure."
“Our goal as a company has always been to impact the urban areas of our country and encourage their economic development,” Parras affirmed. “And that is still our plan.”
