In light of the increase of the use of motorized scooters and its risks in pedestrian zones, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo signed Executive Order No. MSJ-034, Series 2020-2021, which band the use of these vehicles in the historic zone of Old San Juan.

"In recent months, the Capital City, especially within the areas with the highest tourist traffic, has seen a significant increase in the use of scooters. The historic area of Old San Juan presents the peculiarity that its sidewalks are narrow and unsuitable for parking these vehicles and the centuries-old cobbled streets represent a danger for users of these since the surface is not flat and the traffic in many of these is unidirectional," the mayor explained.

As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, earlier this year Sen. Nitza Morán authored Senate Resolution 86, which orders the Innovation, Telecommunications, Urban Planning & Infrastructure Committee to carry out an investigation on the rise of electric scooters, especially in tourist areas. Meanwhile, Juan Carlos Parra, co-founder of Skootel -one of the main companies that leases these scooters-, affirmed to this paper that he welcomed the investigation and assured that the company takes meticulous efforts to educate its users on how to properly use scooters.

However, according to data provided by the San Juan Municipal Police, in the past months a total of 24 complaints related to the misuse of these vehicles have been handled in the areas of Old San Juan and Santurce. Among these, nine complaints have involved unfortunate incidents in which the Municipal Agency for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration and other emergency medical services have had to intervene. In addition, four complaints have been filed for accidents between these scooters and other motor vehicles.

As established in the Traffic and Vehicle Parking Code of the Municipality of San Juan, any user who violates the prohibition within the Historic Zone of Old San Juan is exposed to a fine of $250. This fine could reach $500 when there are aggravating circumstances due to negligence, or when through reckless negligence, the user is involved in an accident that causes physical or material damage to another person or their property. In addition, the user could be prosecuted for similar provisions contained in the Puerto Rico Vehicle and Traffic Act.

"It is necessary to take the measures contained in this Executive Order in order to safeguard the quality of life and safety of all residents and visitors to the historic area of Old San Juan. It is urgent and unavoidable to implement those actions that result in minimizing accidents on our public roads, sidewalks and other public spaces, keeping our sidewalks free of obstacles and ensuring healthy coexistence within our historic area, which is a meeting point for residents, merchants, visitors and tourists," Romero added.