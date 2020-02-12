Without a doubt, Puerto Rico is best known for its turquoise water and white sand beaches. But a farm lodge that opened almost two years ago is quietly changing that conception and redefining the local tourism model along the way.

High in the mountains of Cayey, in the central-southeast part of the island, and just an hour from the sun-baked shores of San Juan, El Pretexto celebrates all that is majestic about the countryside, while offering guests a space where comfort and serenity reign.

This exuberant cottage in the neighborhood of Cercadillo is Puerto Rico’s first culinary farm lodge and the creation of Crystal Díaz Rojas, a self-proclaimed foodie, and entrepreneur, who has turned her home into a welcoming spot for travelers and locals craving a respite from the city roar and searching for meaningful food and trip experiences.

“I want tourists to have the possibility of enjoying the countryside in an inviting place so they can take away that Puerto Rico is more than beaches and casinos,” said Díaz.

And, with hard work and a lot of heart, the former marketing executive is achieving the goal.

Condé Nast Traveler, Travel and Leisure magazine and Lonely Planet have all written rave reviews, praising the unique natural attributes of El Pretexto. Plus, Díaz holds the super host distinction on Airbnb, where the farm stay has a rating of five stars, the highest mark it can get.

Even though the place has an effortless and relaxed ambiance, every single detail has been carefully thought out to celebrate the island’s raw beauty and even recognize its idiosyncrasy like the jar of foam earplugs on a counter for the guests that can’t sleep because of the chirp of the coquí frog. The decor embraces earthy colors, nature-inspired textures, and an unpretentious organic warmth.

The lodge’s amalgam of rustic, modern and artistic vibe also reflects the owner’s character and devotion to ecological farming and the project. The mountain retreat, which runs on solar energy, collects rainwater and turns leftovers into compost, offers five guestrooms, spread across two villas and a barn house in almost two acres of land. The rooms are spacious and decorated with Díaz’s own paintings. Hanging on the walls are dream catchers or frames with inspirational words, but you won’t find a television on the premises. Instead, the host encourages guests to play with board games and enjoy other amenities like outdoor walks, massages or yoga classes.

The spacious balconies and wide windows afford spectacular views of the hillside and the vivid landscape. But the scenery shines brightest from the main house deck at sunset when the sky lights up in dazzling tones of yellow and orange.

“Our concept is different,” warned Díaz. “We aren’t a restaurant, but we serve breakfast and dinner to our guests made of fresh high-quality locally grown products, that we grow here or buy from local farmers.”

From the deck, you can devise papaya, star fruit and banana trees close to the beds of spices and greens growing on the property’s foothill. El Pretexto, an adult-only venue and a smoke-free Bed and Breakfast, has its own small agroecological farming area, an orchard, an endemic agro-forest, and a beehive.

Díaz, a self-taught cook who learned the basics from her mom and has taken agriculture classes, is the lodge’s chef and host.

Last weekend, during THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s visit, she surprised guests with delicious cod fritters with an avocado topping as appetizers and a tender and juicy pork loin stuffed with cheese and spinach served on a bed of rice and beans and a side of tasty mashed taro as the main dish. A mouth-watering pumpkin cake with a scoop of vanilla ice adorned with an edible flower completed the culinary journey.

Soft folksy music played in the background as an almost full moon rose over the lodge. Then, with contagious energy, Díaz presented each creation and briefly explained the history and origin of ingredients. “People want to connect with the origin of the food they are eating,” she told me later of the importance of food knowledge in order to promote sustainability and stop hurting the planet. After serving her soul food, she joined the table sharing anecdotes of her travels and the story of her boyfriend’s broken ankle like an old friend. Díaz’s partner in crime, as she calls him, is Rafael Ruiz, a photographer and the creator of the popular food blog La Mafia.

Dinner was served at one of the eight outdoor tables on the large wooden deck, where El Pretexto hosts its monthly pop-up events. An open table experience, a pop-up showcases the culinary talents of the invited chef, while guests mingle and share their passion for food with the pastel-colored sunset as the awe-inspiring backdrop.

The next pop-up on the agenda features chef Carl Krause, who is flying in from Oregon, and local chefs José Carles from Cabo Rojo and Natalia Vallejo of Cocina al Fondo. The dates: February 29 and March 1.

“I see El Pretexto growing. Not adding rooms but becoming more sustainable and serving as an example of rural economic development,” Díaz indicated. “Right now, Puerto Rico doesn’t have a model. Only 36 of the 78 municipalities have a coastline, the rest is countryside. There is a huge opportunity when it comes to agrotourism. It’s a global trend.”

And the entrepreneur knows what she’s talking about. Since El Pretexto opened travelers from Australia, Japan, China, Italy, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Mexico, and the U.S. have rented a car to drive all the way to a small community in the middle of nowhere seduced by the lodge’s authentic and homey charm.

“When you know what you are eating, it has more value. It stops being food for food. There is a lot of curiosity. People want to understand the richness of our gastronomy,” she insisted. “The land, the earth, gives you a level of knowledge that you don’t from a degree, and I want to pursue a doctoral degree. But no diploma gives you the knowledge gained from doing things with your hands, of being self-sustaining and not depend on anyone, or depend as little as possible. It is a wisdom that no university can give you.”

Like the retreat’s name, which means “the excuse” or “the ploy”, El Pretexto offers a good reason to unplug and destress, while rediscovering the island’s beauty and diversity.