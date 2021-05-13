Ahead of the official reopening of El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado, visited and took a tour of the facilities of the iconic property.
The official was accompanied by Néstor A. Amador-Chacón, executive vice president of FR Construction; Antonio Fullana, president of Royale Blue Hospitality, LLC / FR Construction, and Robert Holsten, the hotel's general manager.
El Conquistador will reopen its doors next Thursday, May 20, 2021. Royale Blue Hospitality and LLC / FR Construction are the resort's proprietors.
"The reopening and work in progress at El Conquistador represent a significant boost to the region's economy and are clear evidence of the potential of Tourism to improve the quality of life in Puerto Rico," Mercado said.
“The substantial renovation of the hotel and its facilities has an estimated total investment of $175 million, and its operations will generate over 500 direct jobs once the works are completed in 2022. The opening of the first phase will also have an immediate multiplier effect for companies, such as tour operators, restaurants and marinas, which will continue to grow as the number of available rooms increases," he added.
In the first phase, the hotel will have 230 of its 750 rooms available, the Coqui Water Park with free entrance for hotel guests during the summer months, the Brisas Courtyard Café, Café Bella Vista, Splash Bar, Oasis, El Cafecito, and The Hills Grill, and over 100,000 square feet of meeting room space.
"It is more than an honor to be part of the iconic El Conquistador Resort, our vision is to bring this architectural gem to the place it deserves. Our next opening is a rebirth for the Island. Our resort brings 750 rooms to a destination that has no comparison," said Amador-Chacón.
Mercado took the opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Puerto Rico and the PRTC to continue supporting efforts aimed at promoting tourism development in all the island's municipalities and maintaining Puerto Rico's position as one of the preferred destinations in the Caribbean.
“Once again, Tourism on the Island shows important signs of recovery. With the reopening of El Conquistador, not only does the inventory of hotel rooms available in the eastern area expand again, but the tourist offer continues to be differentiated. We thank and congratulate the Puerto Rican company F&R Construction Group and all the people who have worked hard on this project for betting on hotel development in Puerto Rico and for the commitment they have shown so that this historic property has a new resurgence today," Mercado said.
For more information, visit www.conquistadorresort.com.
