Encouraging economic activity by investing in Ponce, particularly in the historic center, is urgently needed to transform the Pearl of the South’s economy. That is the call made by a group of business leaders during a recent forum called “Un Mejor Ponce,” sponsored by the Pontifical Catholic University (PCU) of Puerto Rico.
The timing of the forum could not have come at a better time since the National Trust for Historic Preservation recently named the historic “downtown” area of Ponce as among the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States.
According to the Trust: “Located in southern Puerto Rico, Ponce is the island’s second largest city and a major contributor to its political, social, economic and cultural development. With architecture reflecting this history, Ponce’s downtown is a Designated Historic Zone, one of the island’s first and largest. Beginning in December 2019, regular earthquakes and tremors have caused extensive structural damage to Ponce’s historic architecture, compounding the damages caused by Hurricane Maria three years ago. Local and government organizations are working on a Recovery Plan for the Ponce Historic Zone but will need significant funding and support.”
“It is at times like these,” said Paul Edmondson, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, “when cultural treasures mean the most. They remind us of what we have accomplished as a people during other periods of struggle, they mark the pathways we have traveled as a nation, and they remind us of who we can become if we work to realize the promise of our society… [H]istoric places have the power to reveal the possibilities of our future. These 11 places are all endangered, and all need our help to save them.”
Many residents of Ponce couldn’t agree more. “The reconstruction and rehabilitation, designed and strategic, of the city is a matter of extreme urgency that we all have to do and that is why our school, as neighbors of the traditional center of Ponce, has taken a step forward providing this study “A Better Ponce is Possible,” explained the dean of the School of Architecture and Design of the PCU, architect Luis V. Badillo Lozano.
“The prolongation, for an extended period of time, of a state of abandonment could give way to a spiraling fall in the life and activity of the urban center, accompanied by a possible attitude of resignation on the part of residents,” he said, adding that a sense of urgency is needed to save the Historic District of Ponce.
As part of the study, students and professors identified buildings with historical and architectural value affected by Maria and the earthquakes, and prepared specific proposals for improvements. “Ten public buildings and 131 privately owned buildings were analyzed. Among the extensive list of historic buildings is the Casa Wiechers Villaronga, where the Ponceña Architecture Museum now operates; Armstrong Poventud Residence, headquarters of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture; Ponce Cathedral and the Ponce Massacre Museum.
“We also proposed how to mitigate them and what should be implemented. Construction methods and details were put forward to show the correct way to build [in preparation] for the severity of future events. We analyzed 15 structures with prototypical damage. Ponce Cathedral and the Ponce Massacre Museum, for example, are buildings that, for their historical value, must be rebuilt,” Badillo said.
He added that proposals for new buildings were developed in harmony with the context of the Historic District. “More than 32 new buildings were proposed in available locations. We also presented improvements to some of the existing urban spaces and the inclusion of new spaces of shared experience, as well as urban landmarks and improvements to roads and accesses,” Badillo noted.
Business Leaders Speak Out
Several entrepreneurs also spoke of the need to facilitate investment in Ponce. For Ponceño businessman Abel Misla Villalba, incentives to facilitate investment in historic centers is crucial. “It is very difficult, in a damaged economy, to set up a business and restore a historic building. This reality forces us, as a society and as allies of a government process, to create the conditions to facilitate investment. Without incentives, it will not be possible to rehabilitate these structures that are the country’s legacy,” he said, calling for a new incentives bill for historic areas.
Misla owns The Fox Hotel in Ponce, as well as the Solace by the Sea, Hotel Meliá, Ponce Tribute and Aloft Hotel.
For his part, the president-elect of the southern Chamber of Commerce, Salvador F. Rovira Rodríguez noted: “We have already identified people who are eager for this movement to move more firmly. Soon we will sit down to identify laws and investment, i.e. the mechanisms to bring more people to Ponce. What we want is for businesspeople in the area to look toward Ponce to invest in the urban area. We have to give Ponce the security that we are working. We have to make alliances and communicate it to the people.”
Attorney César Hernández Colón said other efforts could be done to promote economic activity. For example, he said legislation could be put in place, such as that 75 percent of the materials needed for a project in Ponce must be purchased in Ponce or that 75 percent of the people who work in such a project must be from Ponce.
Eyes on the Port of Ponce and La Guancha
Another area that is vital to the southern region’s economic activity is the Port of Ponce, which has been undergoing multiple reconstruction projects, thanks to FEMA funds. Specifically, over $1.2 million was assigned to the Ponce Port Authority for repairs to the crane systems at Puerto de Las Américas. To date, more than $6.5 million has been approved for the Ponce Port Authority for emergency protective measures, architectural and engineering design costs and other permanent work to its facilities, according to FEMA.
The Port Ponce is a key port for emergency management operations and after the hurricanes managed the entry of cargo and supplies needed to re-establish the distribution chain on the island, FEMA said.
“Being an island, these piers serve as the main receiving point to obtain food and construction materials, among other goods. Roughly 306,211 tons of rice and flour were received by these ports last year, and a total of over $500 million in merchandise. In addition, all fuel for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s power generating plants and co-generating AES Puerto Rico plants is received through our ports,” the federal agency said.
The two main gubernatorial candidates, Charlie Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party and Pedro Pierluisi of the New Progressive Party, have vowed to continue developing the Port of Ponce by bringing in more cargo and container ships to the southern port. Another area of interest includes bringing in more cruisheships to Ponce, but this will likely be a long-term project, as the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the cruise industry.
Reconstruction work at La Guancha, a boardwalk with restaurants, is scheduled to begin in 2021 with an investment of $10.6 million in FEMA funds. La Guancha, popular with locals and tourists alike, will be redone with a focus on resiliency against future storms.
“We have already announced the beginning of various reconstruction projects in our communities and continue to work on rebuilding our priority projects such as La Guancha. This design is focused on promoting our on-site food and activity businesses. It sought to improve the aesthetic experience, the enjoyment of the marine landscape and access to the different amenities of the complex,” explained Ponce Mayor María Meléndez Altieri.
“Now the kiosks are going to be organized in such a way that they can have a view of the sea and the tables will have umbrellas for protection from the sun and rain. The space will be much more flexible and attractive so that the ‘guancheros’ can plan special activities and bring live music. We’re going to improve the experience at our La Guancha,” the mayor said.
According to federal officials, a total of 209 reconstruction projects are underway in Ponce, with an assignment of $38.3 million. These include $3 million to renovate the Teatro La Perla, with construction scheduled to begin in April 2021; at least $2.9 million in CDBG-DR Housing funds for infrastructure and economic development projects; and $3.35 million for reconstruction work on the Santiago Iglesias public housing project.
