Tourism, an important pillar in Puerto Rico's economy, is perhaps the sector that has been affected the most due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Although the situation is dire for many, the different agencies and organizations in the local tourism industry are focused on developing and implementing strategies to counter the blunder that the executive orders have posed for tourism.

Aim to Save Tourism Industry

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) is spearheading an effort that implies contextualizing the current scenario for tourism globally and informing the sector on the economic relief and loan opportunities available for small- and midsize businesses (PyMES by its Spanish acronym).

However, the agency is betting on inside tourism as the main path for recovery, under the premise that the local market will reactivate itself once social distancing measures are relaxed.

Initiative for Vacation Planning

PRTC Executive Director Carla Campos told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that people are already planning their next vacations from their homes.

"We wanted to seize the opportunity to encourage them to travel once it is safe to do so. We have launched the initiative 'Quiero Volver' (I Want to Go Back) along with a music video with the song 'Verde Luz,' from Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Antonio 'El Topo' Cabán Vale," Campos said.

The official added that the initiative also includes a series of virtual activities for residents to get better acquainted with the different destinations and attractions on the island in order to encourage inside tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The activities in Quiero Volver—which involve all PRTC-endorsed companies—include Facebook Live broadcasts from different areas in Puerto Rico, as well as pictures and videos from checkpoints in touristic destinations.

In this first phase, the initiative also encourages social media users to share photos of their experiences vacationing in Puerto Rico or doing inside tourism. In a second phase, it will present offers to plan summer, autumn and winter vacations through the endorsed hotels and inns.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA) requested an evaluation by an economist to have a clear idea on what will be the challenged for the industry, companies, and professionals partnered by the non-government entity.

"This is a highly difficult and complex situation. We had never experienced something like this, when the vast majority of tourism operations—not just hotels—are struggling to survive and some have had to close their businesses or inns," said Clarissa Jiménez, president and CEO of the PRHTA.

Challenging Times

Jiménez argued that “what makes the situation more critical is that it occurs at times when tourism companies have had a bad streak since 2016, when the Zika virus epidemic was unleashed, as well as the the onslaught of hurricanes Irma and María in 2017."

"We are all looking for ways to get through these months because it won't be something that will be stabilized quickly. The repercussions of this will be seen for much longer. We are working closely with the head of Tourism and with other associations to keep us up to date and helping us," Jiménez added.

The PRHTA president agrees with Campos in that inside tourism will be the key to overcome this crisis.

"Puerto Rico has advantages that other destinations do not have and one of them is inside tourism, which has always been one of the most important markets. We hope that when the time comes it will be activated positively because people are going to want to enjoy themselves a bit," she said.

Jiménez also concurred with Tomás Ramírez, vice president of the Parador Owner Association, who previously told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that "once North Americans begin traveling they will feel more comfortable visiting Puerto Rico."

However, she urged support and cooperation from residents.

"We think and remain optimistic that this will be the case, but it is very difficult to say what will happen in a few months. Of course, as long as the situation can be controlled at the local level and we do not have such high numbers of cases or fatalities as other destinations are having, that just offers a different perspective in our favor and will be positive for the entire Island. Here [the government] took aggressive and agile measures. We are hopeful that it will help us," she said.

Regarding the thousands of jobs at risk, Jiménez stated, "it is very sad and it has nothing to do with the size of the company. It is a heavy blow regardless of how you look at it. The bigger the company, the more employees it has, with more people exposed to the situation and more families that will be running out of sustenance."

More Layoffs

Meanwhile, José M. Suárez, president of International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE), expressed in written statements that—because of the crisis caused by the virus—they have been forced to lay off a large part of the team that makes up the firm.

"This decision is not an easy one for any employer, much less for us at IHE. One of the pillars of our company is the commitment to the development of local talent. And while we cannot predict how long this crisis will last, we are confident that as soon as it ends, we will rebound stronger than ever," Suárez said.

He added, "the IHE family appreciates the commitment and dedication of our team. We hope this is just a short break and that we can soon welcome back our more than 1,000 employees. We urge all who live on this beautiful island to remain in their homes, because at this time safety and health is a priority."