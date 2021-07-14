The president of the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico (EDB), Luis Alemañy González, reported today a year-on-year increase of 7.9% in the Economic Activity Index (EAI) for May 2021, which reached a maximum level of 119.4 points.
''The EAI contracted 5.0% in 2020, reaching 116.6 points. In 2019, it averaged 122.8 and grew 1.6%. However, the average of the index for the period from January to May 2021 was 119.2 points or an increase of 1.2%," he explained.
For the official, "to the extent that Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi continues to implement his economic development plan, the report will reflect the positive impact of these measures, as can be seen in the year-on-year growth that the indicator presents from March to date."
Alemañy underscored that during May 2021, two of the four components of the EAI (cement sales and electricity generation) increased by 8.4% and 1.8%, respectively, while non-agricultural salaried employment decreased by 0.3% and gasoline consumption fell 0.2%. These results were compared with the April 2021 figures.
When compared against the same month of the previous year (May 2020), the four components of the index increased: non-agricultural salaried employment by 10.0%, cement sales by 12.1%, gasoline consumption by 3.7%, and the generation of electrical energy by 2.6%. The year-on-year results reflect the effects of the shutdown caused by the pandemic.
The EAI analysis period includes the months from which the island experienced the consequences of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, coupled with the social and economic repercussions that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused locally and internationally.
The Index is reviewed annually during the first quarter of each calendar year, and all report results are obtained using seasonally adjusted data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.