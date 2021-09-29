The president of the Economic Development Bank (EDB), Luis Alemañy, presented the Puerto Rico's Economic Activity Index (EAI), which reports the fifth year-on-year increase.
The EAI is an index that summarizes the general behavior of the island's economic activity; it is highly correlated with the levels and growth rates of Puerto Rico's real gross product, although the Index is not its monthly estimate. The index is reviewed annually, during the first quarter of each calendar year, and all report results are obtained using seasonally adjusted data.
“The EAI registered 119.2 points in July 2021. This represents a year-on-year increase of 5.0 percent. This is the fifth year-on-year increase after twelve consecutive decreases. If compared to the previous month, the EAI-EDB growth rate rose 0.2 percent. The year-on-year results reflect the effects of the closure caused by the pandemic on the island, combined with the federal funds that have been launched for the benefit of citizens and business owners,” Alemañy said.
The president also explained that “although there is an upward trend in the index, economic activity requires for the improvement to maintain a consistent and multisectoral positive rhythm. It is also important to bear in mind that, although COVID-19 infections are beginning to be contained worldwide, the recovery has been uneven due to the fact that supply chains do not flow normally because of the outbreaks that persist in various regions of the world. Therefore, the recovery in the economy continues to be restricted within those segments of the population that continue to be susceptible to the virus and its mutations.”
The economist of the Center for Economic Studies (CEE, Spanish initials), Gladys Medina, pointed out that “the sectors in employment most affected by the measures that were implemented to control the virus - which are services in recreation and accommodation, education, and health, Among others - still have a way to go to reach the levels they had prior to the pandemic. These worker losses must be absorbed by other industries.”
She added that, “non-farm wage employment showed an improvement in July, both monthly and year-on-year. Investment in infrastructure, support for trade driven by federal aid, the verve that the manufacturing sector has achieved by attracting the production of medicines and medical equipment to areas closer to the United States, and the continued reintegration of the unemployed into the workforce because of COVID-19 should, in turn, positively impact employment on the island ”.
Moreover, Medina indicated that cement sales continue to exceed one million 94-pound bags per month and gasoline consumption has been climbing according to face-to-face work. "It is once again the norm and electricity generation remains stable," she stated.
Medina specified that the EAI contracted 5.0 percent in 2020, reaching 116.6 points. In 2019 it averaged 122.8 and grew 1.6 percent. Likewise, the average EAI for Fiscal Year 2021 ended at 117.9, which translates into a decrease of 1.7 percent versus Fiscal Year 2020 (120.0 or -1.9 percent).
However, the economist commented that the Index's average for the period (January-July) was 119.2 points or an increase of 2.6 percent.
“During July 2021, three of the four components of the EAI-EDB - non-agricultural salaried employment, cement sales, and electric power generation - increased by 0.4 percent, 11.0 percent, and 8.0 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, gasoline consumption decreased by 2.3 percent. These results were compared with the figures for June 2021," she added.
Meanwhile, economist Juan Carlos González specified that “similarly, when compared against the same month of the previous year (July 2020), non-agricultural salaried employment increased by 5.0 percent, gasoline consumption by 6.8 percent, and electricity generation by 1.9 percent," while cement sales decreased by -2.8 percent.
The EAI analysis period includes the months from which Puerto Rico experienced the consequences of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks; together with the social and economic repercussions that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused both locally and internationally.
