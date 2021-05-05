Whether it’s touring local farms and coffee plantations, or walking around the many nature reserves that Puerto Rico has to offer, there is no doubt that ecotourism is en vogue these days.
The popularity of ecotourism and a subset, agritourism, has risen in the past year due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic. For health and safety reasons, enjoying the great outdoors has surged as the pandemic continues in its second year.
Environmental protection is therefore a must, as it allows people to enjoy nature, while contributing to their well-being and also indirectly promotes small businesses in the ecotourism industry. This positive cascade effect is how Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico, José Baquero Tirado, described the recent $6.2 million obligation to the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) and the municipalities of Villalba and Aibonito for recreational projects that support the environment.
The award from FEMA includes over $5.1 million for repairs at the Punta Santiago Vacation Center in Humacao, one of the most important ecotourism destinations in the eastern part of the island. The facility is located near Balneario Punta Santiago and the Efraín Archilla Humacao Nature Reserve, a 3,186-acre recreational park and a refuge for wildlife such as the leatherback sea turtle, brown pelican and Puerto Rican boa.
Humacao Mayor Reinaldo Vargas said the opening of this vacation center will have a positive impact on businesses in Punta Santiago because of its tourism appeal. The monthly occupancy at the center was around 600 people, before the pandemic, and the DNER estimates that the economic loss after its closure is approximately $2.2 million.
“Sales will benefit, as well as the possible opening of new businesses and jobs. Bordering the Punta Santiago area is the Efraín Archilla Nature Reserve, which has several micro-businesses dedicated to recreation. These are local businesses dedicated to equipment rental, so they would directly benefit from the flow of visitors and tourists arriving to the area,” the mayor added.
Towards the central region of the island, another ecological recreation space that was approved over $420,800 in federal funding for repairs is the La Piedra Degetau observation deck, or “mirador,” as it is known in Spanish, and passive park in Aibonito. The park has several wooden gazebos set among gardens and an observation post.
Nearby, the municipality of Villalba was obligated over $121,300 to repair the municipality’s observation deck, a passive recreation area located at the top of Puerto Rico’s Central Mountain Range. At an altitude of 3,300 feet above sea level, this “mirador” between Villalba and Orocovis has sports facilities, a children’s play area, gazebos and a lookout point that provides views of the island’s north and south coasts, the North Karst area and Puerto Rico’s geographic center.
“These obligations of funds from FEMA will allow the reconstruction of safe and eco-friendly spaces that will boost the recovery of tourism in various regions of the island. The projects will promote the socioeconomic development of Puerto Rico by fostering the creation of businesses that will result in new job opportunities,” said Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) is continuing its push to promote agritourism on the island by handing out $5,000 incentives to 25 certified agribusinesses, for a total of $125,000.
“These small and midsize businesses are an integral part of promoting Puerto Rico as a Green Destination, and each one of these businesses has a different and educational [experience], while their products are supporting the growth of the agricultural sector, creating jobs and regional economic development,” said PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado.
Among the businesses lauded for their agritourism efforts are Hacienda Cascada; Siempre Verde; Península Del Río; Quesos Vaca Negra; Café Nativo; Hacienda Lealtad; Frutos del Guacabo; Destilería Coquí; HidrOrgánica; and San Juan Artisan Destillers. Many of these businesses are dedicated to the production of fruits and vegetables, fruit trees and coffee, as well as dairy products, artisanal liqueurs, raising farm animals and establishing fish farms.
