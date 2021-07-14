Félix M. Méndez, president and executive producer at eContent TV, informed that his award-winning multimedia production company is expanding its operations to Puerto Rico.
In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Méndez explained that the company is based in New York City, with more offices in London, Mexico and Madrid. A Puerto Rican himself, Méndez highlighted the island’s creative talent, for which he decided to return to his roots and has already begun interviewing local professionals.
“The time has come for me to bring this to Puerto Rico because I see that there is a lot of talent in Puerto Rico and I would like to serve the even firmer base in Puerto Rico so that we can launch to all the places we want to go from there,” he affirmed.
The company has not disclosed how much it will invest in its expansion to Puerto Rico, or how many new jobs will be created. Méndez is currently in the process of interviewing prospective staff.
“With each passing day, everything that is digital is becoming the most important thing for people to reach their brands’ potential. The idea we are developing is to optimize Puerto Rico’s talent with aims of generating bilateral value for our clients and the community. The idea is to find new talent in Puerto Rico and launch all that content [to our different markets],” he stated.
Although his current clients are based in the U.S. mainland, he seeks to attract new clients and partnerships in the local market.
Originally called eContenido, the company initially produced brand commercials for television outlets. Four years ago - now with a new name - eContent TV shifted its focus to become a multimedia enterprise that develops and produces campaigns for its clients across a variety of platforms, including social media.
“We have had a complete 180° from television on the air to launching digital content, while also creating all the content. In addition to that, we do all the analytics, all the reports of all these types of campaigns that we are producing,” Méndez explained. The team of experts analyzes each individual campaign’s performance and adapts according to its engagement and community reach.
Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, eContent TV developed different campaigns for one of its clients, the Montefiore-Einstein Hospital in New York, revolving around protecting the community against the virus and adopting healthier lifestyles. As the vaccination rollout ensues, the company shifted its message to educate the population on the merits of inoculation.
About a month ago, eContent TV launched its new Diversity Division, focused on guiding enterprises of all sizes on how to incorporate inclusive practices and ensure a welcoming and diverse workplace for people of all backgrounds.
“We still have to decide what the approach to this would be in Puerto Rico, but that is a new achievement that we have made in the past month already - to have a diversity division, because here in the United States, there needs to be equity in all the positions that exist and for all the groups to have participation,” the executive said.
Award-Winning Content
During the 27th edition of the Communications Awards, awarded by the Academy of Visual and Interactive Arts, the company’s subsidiary, eContent Digital, obtained the highest Gold Communicator Award of Excellence in recognition of content and marketing work, as well as the social commitment prioritized in the development of the community campaign “Our Goal: Your Health,” of the Montefiore-Einstein Hospital.
Recently, Méndez also found out that he and his team of young professionals - Yamila Constantino Méndez, Jeffy Carrillo and Loreen Babcock - were also nominated for the Emmys under the Public Service Announcement (Campaign) category for their work in the “¡Somos Lo Que Comemos! (We Are What We Eat!)” campaign.
