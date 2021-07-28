The fact that a large number of public workers are on vacation this week will have a positive effect for some economic segments, such as the tourism sector, but for those that offer services to government offices during work hours, such as dining establishments and material suppliers, their revenues will be affected. The same would be true for Puerto Rico’s general productivity.

This is the mixed panorama that is expected after Acting Gov. Omar Marrero reported that, due to the celebration of local holidays on Monday, July 26, and Tuesday, July 27, public employees will be able to take Wednesday, July 28, Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30, off with holiday leave. The government’s decision will not apply to essential services and it will be at the discretion of each agency to determine which departments will continue to provide the services.

Economist Heidi Calero questioned the need for more vacation for public workers, noting sarcastically that “they work so hard.” During a televised show, she also emphasized that for Puerto Rico to move forward, there must be a stronger work ethic among the population. Others were not so critical.

“Businesses that serve [government] offices will be affected, but many professionals such as doctors also take advantage of this free week of vacation. Shopping centers are affected a lot because what people are looking for is to rest and not go shopping. Many businesses in the island’s towns benefit; Above all, business on the coasts is favorably impacted,” said Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Association.

The flow of local and off-island tourists was quickly felt after the announcement of the days off for public workers, which is reflected in the island’s hotel and inn reservations.

“We were already having high numbers in reservations and during the next week we hope to reach 90 percent of reservations. Restaurants and casinos located within hotels also benefit,” said Joaquín Bolívar, president of the Board of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association.

He was echoed by Jesús Ramos, president of the Puerto Rico Paradores Association, who expects that locals will fill inns islandwide. “The weekend is already full, there are some rooms for the days of the week. We hope to reach 98 percent occupancy at inns. The response has been excellent - many calls and reservations, and there will be a lot of movement in restaurants,” he commented, adding that companies that give tourist tours will also reap the benefits, such as coffee farms in central Puerto Rico.

Local Hotels and Lodgings Nearly Full

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) expected a 94 percent occupancy rate. “The convergence between holidays, together with the domestic tourism promotional campaign: ‘One Island, 78 Destinations,’ during the traditional summer vacation season, represents a key element so that, to this day, a robust hotel occupancy of about 94 percent in PRTC-endorsed lodgings is expected,” according to PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

Many families will crowd local tourist places and hotels, while a large number of people will leave the island to visit the mainland U.S. and other parts of the Caribbean. “The negative is that many people will decide to travel and that is an economy that leaves Puerto Rico, it does not stay here. Although we also receive a lot of [off-island] tourists,” Vázquez added.

The tendency to travel for a week with several holidays is felt in travel agencies that have experienced a notable increase in vacation packages and air ticket sales.

“Practically this week, flights are full, we are having an economic boost that was already seen in the past months. People call and tell us ‘I want to go next week.’ They are traveling to Disney World, the Dominican Republic and Cancún, Mexico, in that order. For Orlando, they are paying tickets up to $600 [each] and for Punta Cana, up to $500,” said Manuel Franceschini, president of the Puerto Rican Association of Travel Agencies.

Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association, said that the commercial sector expects essential government workers to continue working during holidays so that everything flows normally, and food deliveries would not be as impacted.

- Journalist Rosario Fajardo contributed to this story.