The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Laboy, announced that he will hold a Facebook Live with members of the governor's Economic Task Force to guide business owners on the requirements and documents needed to reopen Puerto Rico's economy.
The broadcast will be held on DDEC's official Facebook page today at 5 p.m. Laboy explained in a missive that he and the economists will detail: the Reopening Guide, Self-Certification, Risk Assessment, and the Employers' Survey, the latter of which was developed in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute (SI).
"[The survey] seeks to compile data from COVID-19-related aspects on Puerto Rico businesses. That survey is highly important because it helps us have current and updated data that will allow businesses to take all necessary measures to uphold services safely and efficiently," the secretary said.
Laboy will be joined by Labor & Human Resources (DTRH) Secretary Briseida Torres; a spokesperson and the president of the Business Emergency Operation Center (BEOC), Emilio Colón Zavala; consultant Daneris Fernández; economist Roberto Toledo, and SI Executive Director Orville Disdier.
"As a team, we continue to work constantly, together with the Medical Task Force, in evaluating how the economic sectors authorized to operate flow and evaluating others that could resume operations. Once we have a clear picture that there are no greater risks, we present our recommendation to the governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, so that she weighs what is presented and determines which industries may begin to operate and under which regulations," the DDEC official explained.
The Economic Task Force is comprised of roughly 50 representatives of the private sector, including: economists, business owners, engineers, and professionals from multiple industries, among others.
Meanwhile, on behalf of the public sector, the group includes the secretaries of the DDEC, DTRH, and the Treasury Department (Hacienda), Francisco Parés Alicea. They are joined by the director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf), Omar Marrero; Ports Authority Director Joel Pizá, and Ottmar Chávez, director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3).
To obtain the required protocols and documents, visit www.refuerzoeconomico.com, under the 'Reactivación de Negocios' section. for inquiries pertaining to Executive Order 2020-041, contact emergencia@ddec.pr.gov. For OSHA and self-certification guidelines, write to consultasprosha@trabajo.pr.gov. For information on the Employer Survey, contact SI via email at orville.disdier@estadisticas.pr.
