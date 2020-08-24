After the closure order remains in force for various economic sectors, the financial impact of the coronavirus in Puerto Rico -which exceeds $12 billion- could worsen, which is why economists consulted by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL consider that an economic resurgence is impossible while the virus is present.
Currently, the growth outlook for 2020 in Puerto Rico is -6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 35 percent unemployment. It is estimated that 30 percent of the 43 thousand existing businesses on the island cannot endure another period without income and are forced to permanently cease operations.
"It is very difficult for the economy to rebound because it is not clear what are the criteria used to order the closure of some businesses. The problem is that the government does not act based on epidemiological and economic data. There is no fair balance between the two," economist José J. Villamil opined.
"The first flexibility was premature. It was done without controls at the airport, without traces and at the peak of infections for that moment, which was in May. It was very hasty; if they had waited, the story today would be different," he added.
Villamil, who is the CEO at the firm Estudios Técnicos, explained that what has kept the economy afloat in recent months have been state and federal economic incentives.
"That money has already run out. Consumption prevented a further drop, but if more aid does not arrive, the next three months, from August to October, will be of great loss and very difficult," he stated.
Meanwhile, economist Santos Negrón believes that the executive orders have contradicted the capitalist model that dominates the island. To his understanding, an economic recovery amid this context is impossible.
"[The government] ties the production process and the development of economic relations by the hands. Capitalism is defined for the purpose of entrepreneurs profiting from their production. If the company or business in the short term does not cover production costs, in the long term it has to exit the market," Negrón said.
"The volume of production in Puerto Rico is almost $100 billion and that cannot arise from an economy with closed businesses. It is impossible. As we are, we cannot generate a recovery. For the moment, efforts should be aimed at maintaining a basic level of activity that allows starting a recovery when the situation is controlled," he affirmed.
Moreover, economist José Alameda argued that the government-mandated business closures have exacerbated the economic crisis that Puerto Rico has been going through for over a decade. Thus, a short-term improvement is unlikely.
"We are experiencing a recession that is almost a depression. We are in a brutal stalemate and getting out of there is difficult. We are in a very critical situation and if there is no balance in the executive orders, the outlook will only worsen. We must have a health-oriented vision and have accurate data that allow an adequate opening," Alameda said, coinciding with other economists' grim outlook for the island's economy.
