The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) announced that the Puerto Rico Rums Program, in conjunction with the brands it represents, will offer an incentive aimed at the Service Industry and Sale of Alcoholic Beverages.
As of June 3, $2.5 million will be distributed among bar owners, alcohol retailers, and mixologists and bartenders.
“Undoubtedly, the service sector for bars/restaurants and sales of alcoholic beverages has been greatly affected by the pandemic caused by COVID-19. We have seen how restaurants and bars have had to reinvent themselves due to the restrictions imposed to contain the contagion. As we return to normality, our commitment at the DDEC is to assist these merchants and mixologists/bartenders so that economic activity can gradually reactivate. This incentive is designed precisely so that these restaurant and bar owners and their employees receive a stimulus that helps them move their business forward,” explained the principal communications and market officer of the DDEC, Ángeles Valle Irizarry.
He explained that the goal for this economic stimulus is to aid entrepreneurs or employees who have not been eligible for other incentives. They may request this aid through www.RefuerzoEconomico.com.
Most commercial activities have been resuming operations, however, the alcoholic beverages sector (bars/restaurants and mixologists/bartenders) have not been able to return to 100 percent service and full economic activity that existed prior to the pandemic.
The director of the Puerto Rico Rums Program, Maité Jordán Robledo, stressed that the commitment of the Program and the brands they represent “is to promote the development of the Puerto Rican rum industry, and local establishments and mixologists because they play a very important role in educating and promoting our rum to those who visit us. The $2.5 million allocated will be divided into 500 mixologists/bartenders working in the liquor service and sales industry, for an economic incentive of $1,000.00 per individual and per approved application, and one thousand bars, for an economic incentive of $2,000.00 per owner/merchant per approved request."
The entities and/or persons interested in applying for the incentive must fill out their application through the cyber portal and present evidence of:
Mixologists/Bartenders
- Legal entity with the Mixology certification of a credit institution or more than 48 hours in a bartender course.
- Present evidence that they offered services in a liquor bar before the date of March 15, 2020. Example; W2 and/or Certification of filing of Returns for the last five years that evidences that they filed a return for taxable year 2019.
- Valid photo ID issued by the government of Puerto Rico. Voting card is not allowed.
Bar and/or Liquor Sales Establishment
- Be a legal entity or a natural person operating as an individual business (“H/N/C” or “D/B/A”) with only one employee, including the business owner.
- Be duly registered as a merchant in the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI) of the local Treasury Department and have had your Merchant Registration Certificate (Model SC 2918) valid as of March 15, 2020.
- Possess an Alcoholic Beverages Retail Dealer License valid as of March 15, 2020.
- They cannot have received the economic reinforcement incentive for small and medium-sized businesses ($1,500 or $1,000) granted under Administrative Order 2020-05, as amended, by the DDEC, to address the emergency situation caused by COVID-19 in Puerto Rico.
- Provide an Employer Social Security number and photo ID by the Government of Puerto Rico in force. It cannot be an electoral card.
As explained, the requirements are in place to guarantee that the incentives are granted only to the entities and/or workers of the selected Industry. These incentives will be approved as applications are received with all requested evidence and until funds are exhausted.
The information collected from each applicant will be used to create the DDEC Alcoholic Beverages Sales and Service Industries Registry, and this will allow said entities or individuals to be eligible for future incentives, as provided by Act 60-2019.
