The roughly $14.8 billion that Puerto Rico has received in economic stimulus packs, as well as the moratoriums that financial institutions have offered, have paved the way for a financial snapshot of Puerto Ricans that, according to experts, is unsustainable.

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF by its Spanish initials), deposits had increased significantly as of June, while borrowing activity has slowed. Economist Gustavo Vélez, opined that this is "a fictitious state of economic improvement that alters consumption, saving and indebtedness patterns."

By the second quarter of the year, deposits rose to roughly $66.5 billion, which represented an increase of 18 percent compared to the $54.4 billion deposited in 2019. Meanwhile, the total of loans stood at 34,344, which reflects an increase of only 1 percent in contrast to the 33,940 granted in 2019.

"This is not real. Puerto Rico's economy is not settled. The millions of dollars that have arrived due to COVID-19 have created a bubble on the island. This money has generated a false sense of recovery and momentarily increased purchasing power. When its effect wears off, bankruptcies and stagnation will skyrocket," Vélez argued.

Likewise, Vélez attributed the increase in deposits to the 523,276 moratoriums that financial institutions have granted during the emergency -which are equivalent to $23 billion- and that have allowed consumers to retain the money corresponding to the payment of their financial obligations.

"People see with this an increase in their capital, but do not recognize that it is not an improvement. They use it for consumption and when their obligations are reactivated they [will] not have the means to comply," the economist said.

On the Lookout for Bankruptcy Hikes

Eugenio Alonso, president of Consumer Credit Counseling, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they foresee a substantial rise of personal and commercial bankruptcy filings once the moratoriums expire.

"The moratoriums have undoubtedly prevented bankruptcies to increase, but when they end and that economic relief ends, personal and commercial bankruptcies will hike significantly. The recommendation is to save as much as they can because there will be a bankruptcy resurgence," Alonso stated.

For the third quarter of the year, 3,923 bankruptcies had been registered. This represents 31 percent less than the cases filed for the same date in 2019. To date, all the chapters reflect numbers lower than those registered last year.

Alonso underscored that before the pandemic, Puerto Ricans' credit had reflected an improvement that contributed to a decline in mortgage delinquency and a drop in bankruptcy filings. The number of consumers with credit in Puerto Rico is approximately 1.4 million.

"Puerto Ricans' credit has not been affected, for the moment, by the same moratoriums. We had seen a significant improvement in credit and financial education, but credit histories will also be affected when the effect of the moratoriums and aid ends," he said.

According to the 2019 report by TransUnion, the average credit of Puerto Rican consumers registered an increase of 23 points during the past five years. The score was placed at 675 in 2015, but rose to 697 in 2019.

Stagnation is Perpetuated

Vélez added that the false perspective of recovery contributes to the perpetuation of productive stagnation in Puerto Rico. He stated that both the government and citizens adapt to the moment, which prevents development from taking off and greater productive activity to be recorded.

"No economy can solve its structural problems with federal aid. It is not a smart bet to continue depending on money that is not recurring. This false improvement prevents the structural reforms that are needed to get out of the fiscal crisis from being carried out," the economist said.