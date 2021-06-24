The president of the Economic Development Bank of Puerto Rico (EDB), Luis Alemañy González, presented today the recently created Economic Studies Center of the EDB, which validated that the rise in gasoline prices is affecting business operations and everyday life.
Alemañy explained that the price of any good can rise when its cost of production increases, inventories are scarce, or when its demand increases in the market. "The price of gasoline is an indicator that in recent times has shown fluctuations, attributable to different factors," he stated.
He said that the local increase in the price of gasoline is mainly due to higher costs of a barrel of oil, due to the reactivation of economic sectors that require greater energy consumption, after the sharp deterioration experienced by the pandemic.
"This scenario, where fuel reserves had declined along with a drop in production, was complicated, in turn, with a cyberattack on May 7 on the Colonial gas pipeline that caused the interruption of the transportation of different types of fuels for several days, from the south coast in the Gulf of Mexico to the east coast of the United States," Alemañy said. However, now that the production and supplies of fuel grow to supply current demand, the price of gasoline should drop.
Gladys Medina, an economist and one of the leaders in the Economic Studies Center, said that the price of oil barrels dropped to "historic" levels in April 2020.
"The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) -one of the oil mixtures produced in the United States and used as a point of reference to follow the state of crude prices in the nation-, averaged 16.55 a barrel during said month, reaching negative figures ($-37.63), below zero, on Monday, April 20 of last year due to a sharp contraction in the demand for oil and its derivative products, something that had not happened before in history. This drop in oil demand, which was brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the restrictive measures to contain it, was greater than any other previously observed. This deterioration in demand caused, in turn, a reduction in the availability of oil (less extraction) and the production of its derivatives. But by May 2021, WTI averaged $65.17 per barrel," Medina explained.
Juan González, another economist leading the Center, said that "because Puerto Rico is an importer of the fuel it uses, the island is affected by changes in the production and handling of the fuels it consumes. However, gasoline wholesalers, importers of petroleum products and electricity generating companies -including the Electric Power Authority- maintain supplies that protect consumers from cost hikes due to unforeseen demand for gasoline and diesel from short-term, such as blackouts caused by mechanical failures in the electrical system, or by natural or atmospheric events. However, fuel consumption is very sensitive to this type of event."
Moreover, Alemañy asserted that the price of some articles and services, including gasoline, will increase as to Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland, and the rest of the world resume their commercial activities and supply chains are reestablished.
"However, as the demand for fuels grows, the production and supply of these is expected to grow, reducing their price again. Therefore, as occurs in homes, small and medium-sized businesses, can see their budget plan affected by changes in the price of fuel, either as increases in the cost of travel, transportation or operational," he affirmed.
The Economic Studies Center is one of the initiatives that Alemañy brought to keep small and medium-sized merchants -as well as investors- informed with weekly publications in the different local media on various economic and financial topics. "The EDB, seeking to meet these types of needs, offers direct loans and revolving lines of credit that serve to cover recurring operational expenses and short-term working capital," Alemañy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.