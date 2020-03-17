The partial closure of most local businesses for two weeks to avoid a coronavirus epidemic in Puerto Rico could lead to a macroeconomic crisis that affects the island’s recovery after the earthquakes and the agreements reached to restructure the debt.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez has decreed a two-week lockdown and curfew until March 30. As part of the restrictive measures, all business that is not considered essential services have been temporarily closed. This means all shopping malls, movie theaters, gyms, bars, casinos, etc. are closed.
According to economist Santos Negrón, the spread of the coronavirus on the island and the partial paralysis of commercial operations could lead to a larger economic problem because they negatively affect government revenues, gross domestic product (GDP), economic growth and employment, among others.
"The cumulative effect of the loss of economic activity becomes a serious macroeconomic factor because it is of great impact and can translate into a substantial reduction in GDP. The impact will be serious and difficult to quantify because it is the first time it has happened. This also impacts the United States, making it difficult for the island to receive aid, "he said.
Negrón was indirectly to the billions in federal disaster-recovery funds that are still pending for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Federal aid after the January earthquakes must also be added to this list.
He said that while the lockdown and curfew are necessary, they create a negative effect chain effect on various sectors. The commercial stoppage leaves thousands of Puerto Ricans without a salary for the next two weeks, especially those working in micro or small businesses; generates a decrease in consumption that affects businesses and, in turn, generates less revenue for the Treasury.
In Negrón's opinion, the situation could also jeopardize the debt adjustment plan approved for the Urgent Interest Fund Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym), whose source of repayment is the proceeds from the Sales and Use Tax, known as IVU in Spanish.
The Cofina agreement —certified a year ago— allocates 5.5 percent of IVU collections for payment to creditors for a term of 40 years. In the event that the IVU income is not sufficient to honor the agreement, the central government will be responsible for using its funds to cover the remainder.
"This agreement committed substantial portions of the scarce income of the island. Puerto Rico would have to go through a period of significant expansion in the coming years so that this fiscal burden can be faced without great difficulties. However, this type of situation (i.e. the coronavirus pandemic) complicates [the scenario] even more… Any recovery effort is complicated,” Negrón emphasized.
For his part, Jorge Argüelles, president of the United Retailers Association, explained that small and midsize companies "that depend on their daily operations to maintain operations," will be the most affected by the two-week lockdown and curfew. As a result, many of their employees could soon be laid off.
“Puerto Rico has had a decline in the economy that dates back [more than] a decade. Local businesses are not at the best time to face a closure such as the one [in efffect], although we agree with the decision, ”he said.
